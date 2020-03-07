FC Goa vs Chennaiyin FC Dream11 Prediction in ISL 2019–20: Tips to Pick Best Team for FCG vs CFC, Indian Super League 6, First-Leg Semi-Final 1 Match

Hugo Boumous vs Nerijus Valskis (Photo Credits: ISL)

FC Goa will have a mountain to climb when they face Chennaiyin FC in the 2nd leg of the Indian Super League (ISL) semi-final encounter. Chennaiyin FC already have a foot in the final having won the 1st leg 4-1 thanks to four second-half goals. But FC Goa, who scored a late consolation at the Marina Arena, will be up for the challenge at home. The Gaurs scored six in two meetings in the league stage against this team and will hope to do the same when they meet Chennaiyin FC at Fatorda. Meanwhile, fans who play fantasy games like Dream11 can find all tips and team suggestions to pick the right playing XI for the FCG vs CFC ISL semi-final clash. FC Goa Vs Chennaiyin FC - Live Football Score.

Chennaiyin FC, who made a sensational run into the playoffs after starting with three defeats and a draw in their opening four games, have now gone unbeaten in their last nine games only two of which have been drawn. Own Coyle, who has overseen this remarkable turnaround, will hope his side remembers the 2015 final where Chennaiyin FC – then under John Gregory – beat Sergio Lobera’s FC Goa 3-2 to lift their maiden ISL title. Both Gregory and Lobera have gone since with Coyle managing Chennaiyin FC now and Clifford Miranda overseeing this season at FC Goa. Miranda’s Goa scored 21 times in their last four league stage matches and will be confident of turning the match around. FC Goa Have Mountain to Climb Against Chennaiyin.

FC Goa vs Chennaiyin FC, ISL 2019, Second-Leg, Semi-Final 1, Dream11 Team Prediction: Goalkeeper – Mohammad Nawaz (FCG) conceded four times in the 1st leg of the match but has been superb throughout the league and should be picked as the goalkeeper for this fantasy team.

FC Goa vs Chennaiyin FC, ISL 2019, Second-Leg, Semi-Final 1, Dream11 Team Prediction: Defenders – with both these teams possessing some of the most devastating goal-scorers in their ranks, we will pick some young defenders for this team. Carlos Pena (FCG) would be the first pick as the defender and he will be joined by Jerry Lalrinzuala (CFC) and Tondonba Singh (CFC).

FC Goa vs Chennaiyin FC, ISL 2019, Second-Leg, Semi-Final 1, Dream11 Team Prediction: Midfielders – Edwin Vanaspaul (CFC) was the best performer in the 1st leg of this encounter and should be the first pick. Lallianzuala Chhangte (CFC) has been scoring regularly and should be picked. The other midfielders should be Lenny Rodrigues (FCG), Hugo Boumous (FCG) and Brandon Fernandes (FCG).

FC Goa vs Chennaiyin FC, ISL 2019, Second-Leg, Semi-Final 1, Dream11 Team Prediction: Forwards – We can only pick two forwards due to the limitations of out 100 coins balance. We will pick Ferran Corominas (FCG) and Nerijus Valskis (CFC).

FC Goa vs Chennaiyin FC, ISL 2019, Second-Leg, Semi-Final 1, Dream11 Team Prediction: Mohammad Nawaz (FCG), Tondonba Singh (CFC), Carlos Pena (FCG), Jerry Lalrinzuala (CFC), Lenny Rodrigues (FCG), Edwin Vanaspaul (CFC), Lallianzuala Chhangte (CFC), Hugo Boumous (FCG), Brandon Fernandes (FCG), Ferran Corominas (FCG) and Nerijus Valskis (CFC).

He may not have scored in the 1st leg of the Chennaiyin FC and FC Goa match, but Nerijus Valskis (CFC) has been in fine scoring form and is also the top goal-scorer in this ISL season. He should be appointed the captain for this fantasy team, while FC Goa playmaker Hugo Boumous (FCG) should be made the vice-captain. Both sides have always played thrillers between them and this one should be one of them.