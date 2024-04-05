Goa have been without a defeat in their last four games which includes two victories, highlighting they are peaking just at the right time. As the group stages near the end, the Gaurs are fourth in the points table with 36 points from 19 games. They look destined to finish in the top six and next face Hyderabad at home. Given their situation, the management can look to alter their line-up for this game. Opponents Hyderabad are rock bottom in the standings and after a brief period where the team looked some positives with a win and a draw, they return to their usual ways with a 0-3 loss against Mumbai. ISL 2023–24: Competition Enters Thrilling Final Stretch As East Bengal FC Revives Playoffs Bid With 4–2 Victory.

Odei Onaindia had a brilliant game for Goa in the last match where he was solid at the back while also scoring the opening goal. He will partner Nim Dorjee Tamang at the back for the home side this evening. Carlos Martinez plays as the center forward and he will have Brandon Fernandes as the playmaker behind him. Boris Singh Thangjam and Noah Sadaoui make up the winger duo for the Gaurs. ISL 2023–24: Chennaiyin FC Move to 6th Spot, Knock Jamshedpur FC out of Playoffs Race With a 2–1 Win.

Laxmikant Kattimani in goal has his task cut out for Hyderabad considering the kind of attack their opponent has. Makan Winkle Chote, Abdul Rabeeh, and Joseph Sunny will be responsible for getting the goals for the team while Mark Zothanpuia and Ramhlunchhunga help the side maintain the possession in midfield.

When Is FC Goa vs Hyderabad FC ISL 2023-24, Football Match Schedule (Know Date, Time and Venue)

FC Goa will go head-to-head against Hyderabad FC in the Indian Super League 2023-24 on Friday, April 5. The FCG vs HFC match will be played at the Pandit Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium, Goa, India and it has a scheduled start time of 7:30 pm IST (Indian Standard Time).

Where To Watch FC Goa vs Hyderabad FC ISL 2023-24 Football Telecast On TV?

Viacom18 Network has the broadcasting rights for the Indian Super League in India. Fans can tune into VH1, Sports18 1 and 3 SD/HD (English Commentary) channels, Sports18 3 (Hindi Commentary), Surya Movies (Malayalam Commentary), and DD Bangla (Bangla Commentary) channels to get the live telecast viewing option of the FC Goa vs Hyderabad FC. For live streaming details, scroll down.

How To Watch FC Goa vs Hyderabad FC ISL 2023-24 Football Live Streaming Online?

JioCinema, the official OTT platform of Viacom18 Network, will provide a live stream viewing option of the FC Goa vs Hyderabad FC, ISL 2023-24 match on online platforms. Fans can tune into the JioCinema app and website to catch the action live. One Football will live stream the match Internationally. It could be another one-sided game featuring Hyderabad with the home side claiming an easy win.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Apr 05, 2024 02:13 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).