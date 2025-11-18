India national football team is all set to play with Bangladesh national football team in the AFC Asian Cup 2027 qualifiers on November 18, 2025. Both teams have been knocked out of the qualification race and Hong Kong and Singapore have secured their qualification to the next stage. Hong Kong and Singapore have eight points from the four matches they have played so far while India and Bangladesh have two points each. India have only two games remaining in the group stages. The one against Bangladesh and the one against Hong Kong in March. That would be the end of their campaign. After playing in consecutive Asian Cups in 2019 and 2023, they will miss out in the 2027 edition. Sunil Chhetri Urges All India Football Federation To Take Necessary Steps To Restart ISL Season.

Indian football is currently in a bad shape. The domestic league is facing uncertainty with AIFF still searching for a sponsor and the clubs have temporarily shut down operations. Players have been in and out of practice in the recent past and to get back to the intensity of the AFC Asian Cup 2027 qualifiers won't be an easy challenge for them. Amid this, fans are eager to know whether Sunil Chhetri will feature for India against Bangladesh. He is still the only source of goals for the nation and fans eager to know whether Sunil Chhetri will feature in the India vs Bangladesh AFC Asian Cup 2027 match, will get the complete information here. AIFF's Bid Evaluation Committee Reviews Proposals for ISL Commercial Rights Monetisation.

Will Sunil Chhetri Play in India vs Bangladesh AFC Asian Cup 2027 Qualifiers Match?

No. Sunil Chhetri is not part of Team India squad announced by coach Khalid Jamil which will take on Bangladesh in the AFC Asian Cup qualifiers match. After the 2-1 loss against Singapore, Chhetri announced his retirement and confirmed he won't feature for Indian Football Team again. The purpose of him returning from his retirement was to help India qualify for the AFC Asian Cup. With that objective failed now, Sunil has decided to move away. Now Khalid will have to move ahead with his other options.

