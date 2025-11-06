In a major turn of events, former Australian winger Ryan Williams and Nepal-born defender Abneet Bharti have been called for the camps of the India national football team in Bengaluru. The camp is being held in Bengaluru, ahead of the AFC Asian Cup 2027 Qualifiers against Bangladesh. The India vs Bangladesh AFC Asian Cup 2027 Qualifiers football match is scheduled to be held on Tuesday, November 18, 2025. Sunil Chhetri Left Out of India's Squad for AFC Asian Cup 2027 Qualifiers, Khalid Jamil Names 23 Probables for Bangladesh Clash.

Ryan Williams, a former Australia national football team player, has been playing in India since 2023, after joining Indian Super League (ISL) side Bengaluru FC. Williams had given up the Australian passport, as India doesn't allow dual citizenship. Now, Ryan Williams is officially an Indian citizen.

Ryan Williams Is Indian Now

However, as per ESPN, "The AIFF are waiting for a no-objection certificate from Football Australia, Williams' previous home federation, before they can officially announce his call-up to the national team. They expect this to be completed by the end of the week." The player has Indian roots, as his mother was born into an Anglo-Indian family in Mumbai. Did Xavi Hernandez Apply For the Role of India National Football Team Head Coach? Here's What We Know.

Abneet Bharti, on the other hand, is a centre-back who currently plays for Bolivian club Academia del Balompié Boliviano, on loan from Czech club FK Varnsdorf. He is eligible to play for both Nepal and India. The footballer is currently aged 27 years old, and has been a part of the ISL side Kerala Blasters in the past.

