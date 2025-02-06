FC Goa will be in action this evening against Odisha in the Indian Super League with the Gaurs looking to go second in the points table with a win. They have managed 33 points from 18 games and though they do not look like catching Mohun Bagan for the Shield, they will do everything in their might to secure a top-two finish. Opponents Odisha are seventh in the table and with just a solitary win in their last five games, the team has lost a bit of momentum here. FC Goa versus Odisha will be streamed on the Jio Cinema app from 7:30 PM IST. ISL 2024-25: Mohun Bagan Super Giant Qualify for Playoffs With 3–0 Triumph Against Punjab FC.

Goa will be without the services of Iker Guarrotxena for the game. Mohammad Yasir and Armando Sadiku and Mohammad Yasir will assume significance in the final third as they have looked lively so far in the tournament. Borja Herrera and Sahil Tavora will try and break up passing lines in midfield.

Amrinder Singh is an experienced goalkeeper and his presence between the sticks will be handy. Hugo Boumous and Jerry Mawihmingthanga are the key players in midfield for the visitors with Diego Mauricio and Isak Vanlalruetfela leading the attacking line. Ahmed Jahouh will make the side tick with his passing game. ISL 2024–25 Points Table Updated Live: Mohun Bagan Super Giant Qualify For Playoffs After Win Over Punjab FC.

When is FC Goa vs Odisha FC, ISL 2024-25 Match? Know Date, Time and Venue

FC Goa will lock horns with Odisha FC in the ISL 2024-25 on Thursday, February 6. The FC Goa vs Odisha FC match will be played at the Pandit Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium in Margao, Goa and it starts at 7:30 PM IST (Indian Standard Time).

Where to Watch FC Goa vs Odisha FC ISL 2024-25 Match Live Telecast on TV?

Viacom18 is the official broadcast partner of ISL 2024-25. Sports18 1 SD/HD, Sports18 2, Sports18 Khel and Star Sports 3 provide live telecast of ISL 2024-25 matches but the same won't be available for the FC Goa vs Odisha FC match. For FC Goa vs Odisha FC online viewing options, read below.

How to Watch FC Goa vs Odisha FC, ISL 2024-25 Match Live Streaming Online?

JioCinema, the official OTT platform of Viacom18 Network, will provide live streaming online of ISL 2024-25. Fans can tune in to the JioCinema app and website and watch FC Goa vs Odisha FC live streaming online for free. Goa and Odisha will create chances in the tie but expect the game to end in a draw.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Feb 06, 2025 06:01 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).