FC Goa will look to return back to winning again when they play a struggling Chennaiyin FC in their next Indian Super League (ISL) fixture. FC Goa vs Chennaiyin FC match in ISL 2020-21 will be played at the Fatorda Stadium on December 19, 2020 (Saturday). Both sides have lost two games each this season but FC Goa have also won two of their six matches while Chennaiyin FC have managed just one win in the five games they have played. Meanwhile, Dream11 fantasy fans searching for all tips and predictions to pick the best team for FCG vs CFC match should scroll down for all details.

Chennaiyin FC are set to recall midfielder Anirudh Thapa and Rafael Crivellaro into the starting XI but centre-back Enes Sipovic and forward Esmael Goncalves are still doubtful and could at best play from the bench. Goa, on the other, have a full-fit squad available and will be gunning for a win against a Chennaiyin FC side, who have not won in their last four games.

FC Goa vs Chennaiyin FC, ISL 2020-21, Dream11 Team Prediction: Goalkeeper – Chennaiyin FC goalie Vishal Keith (CFC) should be picked as the goalkeeper for this fantasy side.

FC Goa vs Chennaiyin FC, ISL 2020-21, Dream11 Team Prediction: Defenders – Ivan Gonzalez (FCG), Eli Sabia (CFC), Saviour Gama (FCG) and Reagan Singh (CFC) can be selected as the defenders of this team.

FC Goa vs Chennaiyin FC, ISL 2020-21, Dream11 Team Prediction: Midfielders – Jorge Ortiz Mendoza (FCG), Deepak Tangri (CFC), Brandon Fernandes (FCG), Rafael Crivellaro (CFC) and Lallianzuala Chhangte (CFC) can be picked as the midfielders.

FC Goa vs Chennaiyin FC, ISL 2020-21, Dream11 Team Prediction: Forwards – Igor Angulo (FCG) will be selected as the lone forward in this Dream11 fantasy side.

FC Goa vs Chennaiyin FC, ISL 2020-21, Dream11 Team Prediction: Vishal Keith (CFC), Ivan Gonzalez (FCG), Eli Sabia (CFC), Saviour Gama (FCG), Reagan Singh (CFC), Jorge Ortiz Mendoza (FCG), Deepak Tangri (CFC), Brandon Fernandes (FCG), Rafael Crivellaro (CFC), Lallianzuala Chhangte (CFC) and Igor Angulo (FCG).

Igor Angulo (FCG) should be made the captain of this Dream11 fantasy team while Brandon Fernandes (FCG) can be appointed the vice-captain.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Dec 19, 2020 01:29 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).