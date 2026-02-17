Ramadan 2026 Start Date: List of Countries Announcing Ramzan Moon Sighting Results Today

Millions of Muslims worldwide are looking to the western horizon this evening, Tuesday, February 17, as moon sighting committees convene to determine the start date of the holy month of Ramadan 2026 or Ramadan 1447. While many nations have already utilised astronomical calculations to project a start date, several key countries will make their final official announcements after sunset today.

The transition from the month of Sha’ban to Ramadan depends on the sighting of the new crescent moon (hilal). If the moon is spotted tonight (Chand Raat), the first day of fasting (Roza) will be Wednesday, February 18; otherwise, Sha’ban will complete 30 days, and Ramadan will begin on Thursday, February 19. Ramadan 2026 Start Date: List of Countries That Have Already Announced Fasting.

List of Countries Conducting Ramadan Moon Sighting 2026 Today

A significant number of countries traditionally observe the moon on the 29th day of Sha’ban, which falls today for much of the Middle East and parts of Asia. Key nations expected to issue updates include:

Saudi Arabia: The Supreme Court has called on citizens to participate in the sighting. Main observatories in Sudair and Tumair are on standby to report any findings.

UAE: The official moon-sighting committee, chaired by the Minister of Justice, is meeting at Qasr Al Hosn in Abu Dhabi.

Qatar and Kuwait: Authorities in both countries have urged the public to report sightings to their respective Ministry of Endowments (Awqaf).

Indonesia and Malaysia: Official government committees are conducting rukyatul hilal (physical sighting) at nearly 100 locations to confirm the lunar month's start.

Egypt and Jordan: Religious authorities in Cairo and Amman will sit tonight to review reports from local observatories.

Astronomical Predictions and 'Impossible' Visibility

Despite the scheduled sightings, leading astronomers from the International Astronomical Centre (IAC) and the Emirates Astronomy Society suggest that a sighting today is highly unlikely.

Scientific data indicates that the moon will set just minutes after the sun in most of the Arab world, approximately three minutes in Mecca and even less in other regions. Furthermore, a solar eclipse occurring today in the Southern Hemisphere may further complicate visibility. Consequently, most experts predict that Thursday, February 19, 2026, will be the first day of fasting for these regions. Ramadan 2026 Date in India: When Will Ramzan Begin?

Countries That Have Already Announced Ramadan 2026 Start Date

While many await tonight’s results, several countries and councils have already announced their official start date based on pre-calculated astronomical data or early assessments of visibility:

Country/Council Confirmed Start Date Method Used Oman Thursday, Feb 19 Astronomical Calculation Australia Thursday, Feb 19 Fatwa Council Announcement Singapore Thursday, Feb 19 MUIS (Islamic Religious Council) Turkey Thursday, Feb 19 Presidency of Religious Affairs France (CFCM) Thursday, Feb 19 Scientific Calculation

Ramzan 2026 Start Date in India, Pakistan and Bangladesh

For Muslims in India, Pakistan, and Bangladesh, the moon sighting is scheduled for Wednesday, February 18. Because these countries are located further east and began Sha’ban a day later than most Gulf nations, their 29th day (Ramzan Chand Raat) falls tomorrow. Current forecasts suggest a high probability of a Thursday, February 19 start for the South Asian region as well.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Feb 17, 2026 10:24 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).