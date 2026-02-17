Following the official sighting of the crescent moon on Tuesday evening, Saudi Arabia and several neighboring Gulf nations, including the UAE, Qatar, Kuwait, and Bahrain, officially commenced the holy month of Ramadan on Wednesday, February 18, 2026. This announcement was also echoed by authorities in Iraq, Yemen, and Palestine, where the "Hilal" was verified, leading to the first Tarawih prayers being held on Tuesday night.In contrast, several countries in Asia and parts of the MENA region have declared Thursday, February 19, 2026, as the first day of Ramadan after the crescent was not sighted on Tuesday. This list includes Indonesia, Malaysia, Brunei, and Oman, as well as Turkey, Singapore, and Australia.Across the United States and Canada, the start of Ramadan 2026 reflects a traditional divergence in moon-sighting methodologies. Many communities and organizations that align with Saudi Arabia’s lunar calendar began their fast on Wednesday, February 18. Conversely, the Central Hilal Committee (CHC) in the US and the Hilal Council of Canada have officially declared Thursday, February 19, as the first day of Ramadan, following reports that the crescent was not visible in North America on Tuesday evening.
The UAE has confirmed February 18 as the first day of Ramadan 2026 as the crescent moon was sighted this evening.
The crescent moon of Ramadan 2026 has been sighted in Qatar. Subsequently, the Crescent Sighting Committee at the Ministry of Awqaf has announced that tomorrow, Wednesday, February 18, 2026, will be the first day of Ramadan fasting.
The crescent of Ramadan 2026 has been sighted in Saudi Arabia. The first day of Ramadan fasting will be February 18.
Religious authorities in Uzbekistan, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan and Azerbaijan have officially announced that the first day of Ramadan 2026 will be Thursday, February 19. The decision was reached following a lack of crescent moon sightings on Tuesday evening. Consequently, the month of Sha’ban will consist of the full 30 days, with fasting scheduled to commence on Thursday across these nations.
The Hilal Vision Committee of Japan has officially declared that Thursday, February 19, 2026, will be the first day of Ramadan. This decision comes after the crescent moon was not sighted tonight, resulting in the completion of 30 days for the month of Sha'ban.
Ramadan 2026 moon was not sighted in Iran, according to reports. Therefore, Shaban shall complete 30 days tomorrow and the first day of Ramadan 2026 will be on February 19 in Iran.
Following moon sighting attempts, Indonesia and Malaysia have announced that Ramadan 2026 will commence on February 19.
Singapore’s Mufti has announced that Thursday, 19 February 2026, will mark the first day of the holy month of Ramadan. It means the moon sighting remained unsuccesful and Shaban shall complete 30 days tomorrow.
The Philippine Supreme Court has announced that all first-level courts in Balo-i, Lanao del Norte will suspend work on February 18 in observance of the commencement of the first day of Ramadan 2026.
Religious authorities across the Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) have officially convened their moon-sighting committees today (Chand Raat), Tuesday, February 17, to determine the commencement of the holy month of Ramadan 2026. While Saudi Arabia's Supreme Court leads the regional efforts from its special session, judicial committees in the UAE, Qatar, and Kuwait are simultaneously reviewing field reports from observatories and public testimonies. Catch live news updates on Ramadan moon sighting announcements from Saudi Arabia, UAE, Qatar, Kuwait, Malaysia, Indonesia and other countries here.
The outcome of tonight's sighting will decide if the first day of fasting falls on Wednesday, February 18, or Thursday, February 19, 2026. However, astronomical data and a rare annular solar eclipse occurring today have led nations like Oman and Turkey to already declare a Thursday start. Ramadan 2026 Guide: Full List of What Breaks Your Fast and What Doesn’t.
Ramadan 2026 Moon Sighting in UAE: High-Level Committee Meets at Qasr Al Hosn
In the United Arab Emirates, the official Moon-Sighting Committee, chaired by Sheikh Abdullah bin Sheikh Al Mahfouz bin Bayyah, began its meeting at 6:00 PM at Qasr Al Hosn in Abu Dhabi. The UAE Council for Fatwa has encouraged residents to participate in the tradition by reporting any visual sightings via their digital platform.
Despite the call for public participation, the International Astronomical Centre in Abu Dhabi has issued a technical alert. Experts note that in Abu Dhabi, the moon is expected to set roughly one minute before the sun today, making a physical sighting of the hilal (crescent) scientifically impossible. Ramadan 2026 Date in India: When Will Ramzan Begin?
Ramadan 2026 Moon Sighting in Qatar and Kuwait: Public Appeals and Judicial Sessions
- Qatar: The Ministry of Endowments (Awqaf) and Islamic Affairs urged the public to observe the horizon this evening. The Crescent Sighting Committee is currently meeting at the Dafna Tower in Doha to deliberate on reports from across the country.
- Kuwait: The Ministry of Justice and the Al Ujairi Scientific Center are collaborating on tonight's observation. Like its neighbors, Kuwaiti astronomers have pointed out that the entire lunar disk will set almost simultaneously with the sun, leaving no window for visual confirmation.
Oman and Others Confirm Ramadan 2026 Start Date
Bucking the trend of waiting for sunset results, Oman became the first GCC country to officially announce that Ramadan will begin on Thursday, February 19. Authorities in Muscat cited the "scientifically confirmed impossibility" of a sighting on Tuesday as the basis for their early declaration.
Similarly, Singapore, Turkey, and Australia have also confirmed Thursday as the first day of Ramadan 1447 AH, based on astronomical assessments that show the moon will not be visible tonight in their respective regions.
Impact of the 2026 Annular Solar Eclipse on Ramadan Moon Sighting 2026
A unique factor in this year's determination is the annular solar eclipse taking place today, February 17. Because an eclipse occurs during the "new moon" phase (conjunction), the moon is perfectly aligned between the Earth and the Sun. This celestial event confirms that the crescent is too young and too close to the solar glare to be seen from the ground in the Middle East.