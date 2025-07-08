FIFA Club World Cup 2025 Live Streaming Online and TV Telecast Details: The FIFA Club World Cup 2025 is entering is business end as the semifinal matches are all set to commence. In the first match of the semifinal, Cheslea will take on Brazilian club Fluminense. Fluminense has turned out to be the dark horse of the competition. They were expected to make it to the quarterfinal, but the went on strength to strength when the defeated Al-Hilal as well in the quarterfinal and entered the semifinal. Al-Hilal has drawn with Real Madrid and defeated Manchester City in the ongoing FIFA Club World Cup and hence, the task was not easy for Fluminense. They will now take on the challenge of Chelsea with the confidence that another Brazilian club Flamengo have defeated Chelsea earlier in the competition. Fluminense vs Chelsea Lineups: Check Predicted Starting XIs For FIFA Club World Cup 2025 Semi Final Match at MetLife Stadium.

Chelsea, meanwhile can consider themselves lucky as they have not faced a very tough side so far in the competition due to their positioning in the block. Bayern Munich finishing second in their group Benfica made them go to the side with PSG and Real Madrid in it while Chelsea faced Benfica in the Round of 16. They have been rather unchallenged on their way to the semifinal but now will have to face their future player Estevao. Enzo Fernandez, Moises Caicedo, Cole Palmer have been in the in-form players for Chelsea and added with the new players like Joao Pedro and Liam Delap, they will fancy the chances to make it to the final.

Fluminense vs Chelsea, FIFA Club World Cup 2025 Match Details

Match Fluminense vs Chelsea Date Wednesday, July 9 Time 12:30 AM (IST) Venue MetLife Stadium, East Rutherford, New Jersey Live Streaming, Telecast Details DAZN mobile app and website (Live Streaming)

When is Fluminense vs Chelsea FIFA Club World Cup 2025 Football Match? Check Time, Date and Venue

The semifinals in the FIFA Club World Cup 2025 match have finally commenced and in the first of the last four matches, Chelsea will clash with Fluminense on Wednesday, July 9. The Fluminense vs Chelsea FIFA Club World Cup 2025 semiinal match is set to be hosted at the MetLife Stadium, East Rutherford, New Jersey and is scheduled to begin at 12:30 AM Indian Standard Time (IST). For live streaming viewing option of the RFluminense vs Chelsea match, read more. Are Football Clubs Insured When a Player Dies: What Happens in the Aftermath of a Tragedy Like Diogo Jota’s Car Accident.

How to Watch Live Telecast of Fluminense vs Chelsea, FIFA Club World Cup 2025 Football Match?

Unfortunately, there will be no live telecast available of the FIFA Club World Cup 2025 in India due to the absence of an official broadcast partner in the country. Fans in India, hence, will not be able to watch Fluminense vs Chelsea live telecast on any TV channel. For Fluminense vs Chelsea online viewing options, read below.

Where to Get Free Live Streaming Online of Fluminense vs Chelsea, FIFA Club World Cup 2025 Football Match?

DAZN is the official streaming partner of the FIFA Club World Cup 2025 in India. Fans in India will be able to watch the Fluminense vs Chelsea live streaming on the DAZN app and website. Chelsea is likely to dominate possession in the game but Fluminense can hit them on the counter.

