Brazilian side Fluminense FC are gearing up to lock horns with English Premier League giants Chelsea in the high-voltage FIFA Club World Cup 2025 semi-final match. The Fluminense vs Chelsea FIFA CWC 2025 match will be a one-off knock-out game, with the winner getting a berth in the ongoing Club World Cup final. The Fluminense vs Chelsea FIFA Club World Cup 2025 semi-final match is scheduled to be played at the MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford. Palmeiras 1–2 Chelsea, FIFA Club World Cup 2025: Cole Palmer's Superb Goal Helps Premier League Giants To Qualify for Semifinals.

EPL stalwarts Chelsea FC are obviously the favourites for this fixture. The Blues have had an easy path till the semis. They faced LAFC, Flamengo, and ES Tunis in the group stage, winning it all. In the RO16, they brutally bashed Benfica, and in the quarters, they edged past Palmeiras. Fluminense FC have been the dark horses of this tournament, they drew against German giants Borussia Dortmund and won against UCL 2024-25 winners Inter Milan. They beat Al-Hilal in the quarters to book a slot in the semis. The Fluminense vs Chelsea FIFA Club World Cup 2025 semi-final match is organized to start at 12:30 AM IST (Indian Standard Time), on Wednesday, July 9.

Fluminense vs Chelsea FIFA Club World Cup 2025 Semifinal Match Predicted Lineups

Fluminense FC played with a 5-3-2 formation in their last match, but this time they might play similarly, but with a 5-3-2 set-up. The side will need more numbers in the midfield, so the wingers can spread a bit above. The side will be led by former Chelsea star Thiago Silva. Chelsea FC are expected to have a 4-2-3-1 formation, just like in the previous one. Head coach Enzo Maresca will not get the services of Levi Colwill and Liam Delap, due to suspension. Wesley Fofana remains injured. Fluminense 2–1 Al-Hilal, FIFA Club World Cup 2025: Matheus Martinelli and Hercules Goals Help Brazilian Club To Qualify for Semifinals.

Fluminense Probable Lineup (3-5-2): Fabio (GK); Ignacio, Silva, Fuentes; Xavier, Hercules, Bernal, Nonato, Rene; Arias, Cano

Chelsea Probable Lineup (4-2-3-1): Sanchez(GK); Gusto, Tosin, Chalobah, Cucurella; Fernandez, Caicedo; Neto, Palmer, Nkunku; Pedro

