FIFA Club World Cup 2025 Live Streaming Online and TV Telecast Details: Palmeiras will be facing Botafogo in the first Round of 16 clash in the FIFA Club World Cup this evening. Palmeiras drew two of their three group stage fixtures but still finished top of the standings. They scored two late goals as they marked a big comeback against Inter Miami in their previous game. Opponents Botafogo on the other hand came second in their group but managed a win against European powerhouse Paris Saint-Germain, which was impressive. The team will feel confident ahead of this tie as they have come through the first round at the expense of a quality team in Atletico Madrid. FIFA Club World Cup 2025 Brackets: Which Teams Have Qualified for Round of 16? Check Full Schedule.

Anibal Romero has returned to first team training with Palmeiras and could be in action this evening. Murilo injured his thigh in the last game and will not be available for selection. José Manuel López will lead the attack with Raphael Veiga as the playmaker. Facundo Torres and Estêvão will be deployed on the wings with Richard Ríos as the defensive midfielder.

Igor Jesus will be the focal point in attack for Botafogo and Artur Victor Guimarães and Jefferson Savarino will start on the wings. Gregore and skipper Marlon Freitas will be deployed in central midfield and their main aim would be to wrestle control of the match from Palmerias. John in goal needs to have a good game here with the support of central defenders Alexander Barboza and Jair Cunha.

Palmeiras vs Botafogo, FIFA Club World Cup 2025 Match Details

Match Palmeiras vs Botafogo Date Saturday, June 28 Time 09:30 PM (IST) Venue Lincoln Financial Field, Philadelphia, Pennsylvania Live Streaming, Telecast Details DAZN mobile app and website (Live Streaming)

When is Palmeiras vs Botafogo FIFA Club World Cup 2025 Football Match? Check Time, Date and Venue

Palmeiras are set to face Botafogo in the first round of 16 match of the ongoing FIFA Club World Cup 2025 on Saturday, June 28. The Palmeiras vs Botafogo Club World Cup 2025 match is set to be hosted at the Lincoln Financial Field, Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. The much-awaited contest between both clubs is scheduled to begin at 9:30 PM IST Indian Standard Time (IST).

How to Watch Live Telecast of Palmeiras vs Botafogo, FIFA Club World Cup 2025 Football Match?

Unfortunately, there will be no live telecast available of the FIFA Club World Cup 2025 in India due to the absence of an official broadcast partner in the country. Fans in India, hence, will not be able to watch Palmeiras vs Botafogo live telecast on any TV channel. For Palmeiras vs Botafogo online viewing options, read below. FIFA Club World Cup 2025: Pep Guardiola Reveals Rodri Wanted Extended Minutes in Manchester City’s 5–2 Win Over Juventus.

Where to Get Free Live Streaming Online of Palmeiras vs Botafogo, FIFA Club World Cup 2025 Football Match?

DAZN is the official streaming partner of the FIFA Club World Cup 2025 in India. Fans in India will be able to watch the Palmeiras vs Botafogo live streaming on the DAZN app and website. It will be a quality game of football with Palmeiras edging Botafogo at the very end.

