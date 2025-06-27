The FIFA Club World Cup 2025, which has been revamped to a 32-side competition this season is currently ongoing in USA. The tournament, which was an annual affair, will now be a quadrennial competition like the FIFA World Cup 2025. The FIFA Club World Cup 2025 group stages have now come to an end. In the group stages, fans saw some never seen before action and the South American, African and Asia/Oceanian football clubs making their marks. Be it Botafogo, Fluminsense, Flamengo, Boca Juniors, Mamelodi Sundowns o Al-Hilal, several teams have proved that they can go toe to toe with Europe. This makes the tournament more interesting and entering the knockouts, it promises even more. On Which Channel FIFA Club World Cup 2025 Live Telecast in India Will Be Available? How To Watch Global Football Tournament Free Live Streaming Online?

As the Round of 16 is all set to commence, fans are looking which big teams have found the same side of the bracket as them facing each other will promise some blockbuster action and at the same time, some fans are worried and are hoping that they get a rather easier road to final. Fans, hence are eager to know the brackets of the FIFA Club World Cup 2025 round of 16. They will get the entire information here.

Which Teams Have Qualified for Round of 16?

Palmeiras, Inter Miami, PSG, Botafogo, Flamengo, Chelsea, Inter Milan, Monterrey, Borussia Dortmund, Fluminense, Bayern Munich, Benfica, Juventus, Manchester City, Real Madrid and Al-Hilal are the sixteen teams who have qualified for the knockouts. FIFA Club World Cup 2025 Schedule: Get Fixtures, Time Table With Match Timings and Venue Details of Football Tournament.

FIFA Club World Cup 2025 Round of 16 Full Schedule

Date Match Kick-Off time (in IST) Venue June 28 Palmeiras vs Botafogo 9:30 PM Lincoln Financial Field, Philadelphia June 28 Benfica vs Chelsea 1:30 am (June 29) Bank of America Stadium, Charlotte June 29 Paris Saint-Germain vs Inter Miami 9:30 PM Mercedes-Benz Stadium, Atlanta June 29 Flamengo vs Bayern Munich 1:30 am (June 30) Hard Rock Stadium, Miami Gardens June 30 Inter Milan vs Fluminense 12:30 am (July 1) Bank of America Stadium, Charlotte June 30 Manchester City vs Al Hilal 6:30 am (July 1) Camping World Stadium, Orlando July 1 Real Madrid vs Juventus 12:30 am (July 2) Hard Rock Stadium, Miami Gardens July 1 Dortmund vs Monterrey 6:30 am (July 2) Mercedes-Benz Stadium, Atlanta

How is the FIFA Club World Cup 2025 Brackets Looking Like?

There are two brackets in the FIFA Club World Cup 2025;

In bracket one, there is Palmeiras, Botafogo, Benfica, Chelsea, Inter Milan, Fluminense, Manchester City, Al-Hilal.

Inter Milan and Manchester City can meet ahead of the semi-final.

FIFA Club World Cup 2025 Brackets

In bracket two, there is PSG, Inter Miami, Flamengo, Bayern Munich, Borussia Dortmund, Monterrey, Real Madrid, Juventus.

There is much more big teams in this bracket and every round will some big fixtures. PSG or Inter Miami facing Bayern Munich or Real Madrid taking on Juventus or Borussia Dortmund can be the big games.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jun 27, 2025 03:17 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).