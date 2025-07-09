FIFA Club World Cup 2025 Live Streaming Online and TV Telecast Details: European giants Paris Saint-Germain and Real Madrid will be battling it out in the second semi-final of the FIFA Club World Cup this evening. Chelsea have already booked a place in the finals of the competition with a well-deserved win over Fluminense yesterday. PSG are the Champions League holders and have been one of the best teams in club football this term. The Parisians will treat this game with great importance, considering they are up against the traditional European powerhouse in Real Madrid. Xabi Alonso will feel he has the chance to gain some early positives should Madrid go on to lift the title here. PSG versus Real Madrid will be streamed on the DAZN app and website from 12:30 AM IST. Will Kylian Mbappe Play Tonight in PSG vs Real Madrid FIFA Club World Cup 2025 Semi-Final Match? Here’s the Possibility of French Star Featuring in Starting XI.

Willian Pacho and Lucas Hernandez were sent off for PSG against Bayern Munich and the duo is suspended for this tie. Joao Neves will be in central midfield, flanked by Vitinha and Fabian Ruiz. Desire Doue is expected to lead the attack for the Parisians and he will be flanked by Bradley Barcola and Khvicha Kvaratskhelia on the wings.

Dean Hujisen received his marching orders in the last game for Real Madrid and he is now ruled out of this massive clash. Kylian Mbappe is all set to be on the bench again for the Los Blancos with Gonzalo Garcia as the forward. Vinicius Jr and Arda Guler will be the two wingers for the Spanish side, while Jude Bellingham, Federico Valverde, and Aurelien Tchouameni will be in midfield. Joao Pedro Scores Twice Against Boyhood Team As Chelsea Beats Fluminense 2–0 To Reach FIFA Club World Cup 2025 Final (Watch Goal Video Highlights).

PSG vs Real Madrid, FIFA Club World Cup 2025 Semi-Final Match Details

Match PSG vs Real Madrid Date Thursday, July 10 Time 12:30 AM (IST) Venue MetLife Stadium, East Rutherford, New Jersey Live Streaming, Telecast Details DAZN mobile app and website (Live Streaming)

When is PSG vs Real Madrid FIFA Club World Cup 2025 Semi-Final Football Match? Check Time, Date and Venue

PSG are set to take on Real Madrid in what promises to be a fascinating FIFA Club World Cup 2025 semi-final on Thursday, July 10. The PSG vs Real Madrid match is set to be played at the MetLife Stadium in New Jersey and it starts at 12:30 AM IST (Indian Standard Time).

How to Watch Live Telecast of PSG vs Real Madrid FIFA Club World Cup 2025 Semi-Final Football Match?

Unfortunately, there will be no live telecast available of the FIFA Club World Cup 2025 in India due to the absence of an official broadcast partner in the country. Fans in India, hence, will not be able to watch PSG vs Real Madrid live telecast on any TV channel. For PSG vs Real Madrid online viewing options, read below.

Where to Get Free Live Streaming Online of PSG vs Real Madrid, FIFA Club World Cup 2025 Semi-Final Football Match?

DAZN is the official streaming partner of the FIFA Club World Cup 2025 in India. Fans in India will be able to watch the PSG vs Real Madrid live streaming on the DAZN app and website. The PSG vs Real Madrid contest is expected to be an even contest, with Real Madrid coming out on top in the end.

