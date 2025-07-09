Real Madrid are set to encounter their toughest test in the FIFA Club World Cup 2025 so far as they take on PSG in the second semi-final. And one of the players who would be under the spotlight is Kylian Mbappe. Not very long ago did Kylian Mbappe play for PSG and he went on to become the all-time highest goal-scorer of the French club as well. But in 2024, the Frenchman decided to make the switch to Real Madrid, a move that had been on the cards for a very long time. With the hype around the PSG vs Real Madrid FIFA Club World Cup 2025 semi-final, a question remains-will Kylian Mbappe play in the match? Read below to find out. Kylian Mbappe Becomes First Real Madrid Footballer To Score in Seven Different Competitions in Single Season, Achieves Landmark Record During FIFA Club World Cup 2025 Against Borussia Dortmund.

The Los Blancos started their FIFA Club World Cup 2025 campaign with a 1-1 draw against Al-Hilal but have had a winning run of four matches since then, which has taken them to the last four. The PSG vs Real Madrid contest promises to be a mouth-watering one, with both teams hoping to give their absolute best to claim a spot in the FIFA Club World Cup 2025 final.

Will Kylian Mbappe Play in PSG vs Real Madrid FIFA Club World Cup 2025 Semi-Final?

As mentioned before, the PSG vs Real Madrid clash will also have an underlying theme of Kylian Mbappe facing his former side. And a lot of eyeballs would be on the Frenchman as he attempts to guide Real Madrid into the final of the FIFA Club World Cup 2025. In all probability, Kylian Mbappe will be playing in the PSG vs Real Madrid FIFA Club World Cup 2025 match. As a matter of fact, he might even find a place in the starting XI after being used as a substitute in Real Madrid's 3-2 win over Borussia Dortmund in the FIFA Club World Cup 2025 quarter-final. Kylian Mbappe had scored in the match and had performed a celebration in honour of late footballers Diogo Jota and his brother Andre Silva. The French forward was seen working hard in a training session ahead of the PSG vs Real Madrid FIFA Club World Cup 2025 semi-final. Kylian Mbappe Bicycle Kick Video: Watch Star Real Madrid Forward Score Sensational Goal With Overhead Kick During FIFA Club World Cup 2025 Quarterfinal Against Borussia Dortmund.

Kylian Mbappe Trains Ahead of PSG vs Real Madrid FIFA Club World Cup 2025 Semi-Final

9️⃣ @KMbappe 📺 INSIDE TRAINING 👉 RM Play — Real Madrid C.F. (@realmadrid) July 8, 2025

The winner of the PSG vs Real Madrid clash is set to take on Chelsea in the FIFA Club World Cup 2025 final on July 14. The Blues had beaten Fluminense 2-0 to book a place in the summit clash of the revamped FIFA Club World Cup and now await the winner of the high-octane PSG vs Real Madrid clash.

