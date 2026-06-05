Madrid, June 5: Spain was held to a 1-1 draw by Iraq in a World Cup warm-up match in La Coruna, with the Asian side delivering a solid defensive display against a much-changed Spain team. Spain coach Luis de la Fuente gave debuts to Barcelona midfielder Marc Bernal and Real Sociedad defender Jon Martin in his starting 11, despite the two being from the group of support players named to assist preparations for the 26-man World Cup squad. Official FIFA Website Glitch Hands Out Free World Cup 2026 Tickets to Fans, Football's Governing Body Now Demands Payment.

A host of regulars were absent, including injured trio Nico Williams, Lamine Yamal and Victor Munoz, as well as Champions League finalists Martin Zubimendi, David Raya and Fabian Ruiz. Mikel Oyarzabal, Pedri and Marc Cucurella were also rested, reports Xinhua.

De la Fuente started Joan Garcia as his goalkeeper, which will further raise speculation over whether the Barcelona player or Athletic Club's Unai Simon will start against Cabo Verde on June 15. Garcia was caught out of position when Merchas Doski scored Iraq's equalizer in the 27th minute as his curling effort found the net with the goalkeeper seemingly expecting a cross.

Until then Spain had been in control against opponents sitting in a low block and looking to break with direct balls. Ferran Torres opened the scoring in the 16th minute, running through to finish left-footed after Borja Iglesias dummied an Aymeric Laporte pass from the back, with Iraq's defense slow to react. Torres later struck the bar before halftime, but despite 72 percent possession Spain struggled to break Iraq down. Fans Barred From Bringing Reusable Water Bottles Into FIFA World Cup 2026 Venues.

The second half had little of note as De la Fuente introduced more debutants including Marc Pubill, who will travel to the World Cup, along with others such as Real Madrid forward Gonzalo Garcia, Real Sociedad's Sergio Gomez, Valencia's Javi Guerra and Mallorca goalkeeper Leo Roman, who is not on the World Cup roster.

Spain failed to create any clear chances against a solid Iraqi defense after the break, while Iraq showed themselves to be no pushovers despite being drawn into a very tough group with France, Senegal and Norway. Spain will travel to the United States on Friday and will play its final warm-up match against Peru in Puebla, Mexico on June 9 before starting their World Cup campaign against Cabo Verde on June 15. Iraq faces Norway two days later.

Elsewhere, France lost 2-1 to Cote d'Ivoire. Guela Doue got the better of his brother Desire as he scored a goal and set up another in Cote d'Ivoire's upset victory over France in Nantes. After Rayan Cherki gave France the lead, Guela broke clear of the defence to equalise in style, FIFA reports.

With Desire among several several Paris Saint-Germain players on the bench, Guela then set up Amad Diallo with six minutes remaining as the Ivorians claimed a memorable scalp. Influencer Kerolay Chaves Goes Nude, Covers Herself with 2026 FIFA World Cup Player Stickers (Watch Video).

After losing 3-1 to Scandinavian rivals Norway, Sweden stuttered again in their preparations as they were held to a draw by Greece at their send-off match in Stockholm.

Shortly after joining up with the squad after being rested following the UEFA Champions League final, Arsenal striker Viktor Gyokeres levelled things for Sweden with a deflected free-kick. Graham Potter's men looked on course for victory when Taha Ali teed up Gustav Nilsson but Giorgos Masouras spoiled the party deep into injury time.

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 4 TruLY Score 4 – Reliable | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 4 on LatestLY. The information comes from reputable news agencies like (IANS). While not an official source, it meets professional journalism standards and can be confidently shared with your friends and family, though some updates may follow.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jun 05, 2026 10:26 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).