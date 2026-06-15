FIFA World Cup 2026 Points Table: Germany, USA, Mexico Start Strong as Group Stages Heat Up
Stay up-to-date with the latest FIFA World Cup 2026 points table as the group stages unfold. Get detailed insights into current team rankings, match results, goal differences, and points for all groups, including Group A leaders Mexico, Group D toppers United States, and Group E dominators Germany. This comprehensive update from LatestLY provides a quick.
The FIFA World Cup 2026 is officially underway, and the race for knockout stage qualification is already heating up. With the first set of group matches concluded for many, teams are jostling for position, laying the groundwork for what promises to be an enthralling tournament. Early strong performances from football giants and dark horses alike have set the tone, with goal difference already playing a crucial role in separating contenders. FIFA World Cup 2026 Schedule Today (June 16): Timings in IST, Venues, Groups.
Teams like Germany and the USA have put on impressive attacking displays, securing top spots in their respective groups. Meanwhile, closely contested draws in Group B highlight the competitive nature of this expanded World Cup. Several groups, however, are yet to see any action, with teams eagerly awaiting their tournament debuts.
What is your reaction to Karenjit Kaur: The Untold Story of Sunny Leone?
FIFA World Cup 2026 Group A Points Table
Mexico and South Korea lead the pack in Group A after securing victories in their opening fixtures. Both teams are on three points, with Mexico holding a superior goal difference.
|Position
|Team
|Played
|Won
|Draw
|Lost
|Goal Difference
|Points
|1
|Mexico
|1
|1
|0
|0
|2
|3
|2
|South Korea
|1
|1
|0
|0
|1
|3
|3
|Czechia
|1
|0
|0
|1
|-1
|0
|4
|South Africa
|1
|0
|0
|1
|-2
|0
FIFA World Cup 2026 Group B Points Table
Group B remains wide open with all four teams – Switzerland, Canada, Qatar, and Bosnia-Herzegovina – sharing a point each after their opening draws. Goal difference is currently level for all, setting up a thrilling fight for progression.
|Position
|Team
|Played
|Won
|Draw
|Lost
|Goal Difference
|Points
|1
|Switzerland
|1
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|2
|Canada
|1
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|3
|Qatar
|1
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|4
|Bosnia-Herzegovina
|1
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
FIFA World Cup 2026 Group C Points Table
Scotland has taken an early lead in Group C with a crucial win. Brazil and Morocco played out a draw, leaving Haiti at the bottom after their initial match.
|Position
|Team
|Played
|Won
|Draw
|Lost
|Goal Difference
|Points
|1
|Scotland
|1
|1
|0
|0
|1
|3
|2
|Morocco
|1
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|3
|Brazil
|1
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|4
|Haiti
|1
|0
|0
|1
|-1
|0
FIFA World Cup 2026 Group D Points Table
Co-hosts United States have made a dominant start in Group D, securing a significant win. Australia also started strong, placing them ahead of Turkey and Paraguay.
|Position
|Team
|Played
|Won
|Draw
|Lost
|Goal Difference
|Points
|1
|United States
|1
|1
|0
|0
|3
|3
|2
|Australia
|1
|1
|0
|0
|2
|3
|3
|Turkey
|1
|0
|0
|1
|-2
|0
|4
|Paraguay
|1
|0
|0
|1
|-3
|0
FIFA World Cup 2026 Group E Points Table
Germany showcased their attacking prowess with a resounding victory in their opening game, topping Group E. Ivory Coast also secured a win, while Ecuador and Curaçao are yet to register points.
|Position
|Team
|Played
|Won
|Draw
|Lost
|Goal Difference
|Points
|1
|Germany
|1
|1
|0
|0
|6
|3
|2
|Ivory Coast
|1
|1
|0
|0
|1
|3
|3
|Ecuador
|1
|0
|0
|1
|-1
|0
|4
|Curaçao
|1
|0
|0
|1
|-6
|0
FIFA World Cup 2026 Group F Points Table
Sweden surged to the top of Group F with a convincing win. Japan and Netherlands shared points in their encounter, leaving Tunisia at the bottom for now.
|Position
|Team
|Played
|Won
|Draw
|Lost
|Goal Difference
|Points
|1
|Sweden
|1
|1
|0
|0
|4
|3
|2
|Japan
|1
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|3
|Netherlands
|1
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|4
|Tunisia
|1
|0
|0
|1
|-4
|0
Groups G, H, I, J, K, L
Matches in Groups G, H, I, J, K, and L are yet to commence. All teams in these groups are currently level on zero points as they prepare for their opening fixtures in the coming days. The anticipation builds for teams like Belgium, Spain, France, Argentina, Portugal, and England to kick off their World Cup campaigns.
As the tournament progresses, every match will be pivotal in shaping the final group standings and determining which teams advance to the knockout stages. Fans can expect more thrilling action and dramatic shifts in the points table in the days to come.
(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jun 15, 2026 11:46 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).