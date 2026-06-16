FIFA World Cup 2026 Schedule Today (June 17): Timings in IST, Venues, Groups

The FIFA World Cup 2026 continues its exhilarating group stage on Wednesday, June 17, with a packed schedule of five matches promising high-stakes drama and captivating football across North America. From a historic rematch to a title defense kickoff, fans can expect a day filled with pivotal moments as teams battle for crucial points. VAR Official Shaun Evans Under Fire After Alleged White Supremacist Hand Gesture at Germany vs Curacao World Cup Clash.

Here's a look at the full schedule for June 17, 2026 (all times in IST):

Match Kick-off (IST) Venue Group Stage France vs Senegal Wed, Jun 17, 12:30 AM New York/New Jersey Stadium Group I Group Stage Iraq vs Norway Wed, Jun 17, 3:30 AM Boston Stadium Group I Group Stage Argentina vs Algeria Wed, Jun 17, 6:30 AM Kansas City Stadium Group J Group Stage Austria vs Jordan Wed, Jun 17, 9:30 AM San Francisco Bay Area Stadium Group J Group Stage Portugal vs Congo DR Wed, Jun 17, 10:30 PM Houston Stadium Group K Group Stage

Group I Kicks Off with High Expectations

France vs Senegal (12:30 AM IST, New York/New Jersey Stadium)

The day kicks off with a highly anticipated Group I clash as football powerhouse France takes on Senegal. This match carries historical weight, being a rematch of the iconic 2002 World Cup opener where Senegal famously delivered a stunning 1-0 upset against the then-defending champions France. France, one of the strongest title contenders, will be keen to assert their dominance, while Senegal, led by stars like Sadio Mané, will aim to replicate past heroics and make a strong statement in the group. The game will be held at the MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, New Jersey, which is temporarily known as New York/New Jersey Stadium for the tournament.

Iraq vs Norway (3:30 AM IST, Boston Stadium)

Following that, Group I action continues with Iraq facing Norway. This match is particularly significant as it marks Erling Haaland's debut in a FIFA World Cup, with Norway looking to their prolific striker to lead their charge. For Iraq, returning to the global stage after four decades, this opener at Boston Stadium (Gillette Stadium) represents a monumental achievement and a chance to make an impression against a European opponent. The two teams have never met before in the World Cup. Gillette Stadium in Foxborough, Massachusetts, is temporarily known as Boston Stadium for the 2026 FIFA World Cup. Mexican Spectator Apologises for Racist Gesture Towards Korean Influencer Yoon Su-jin at World Cup 2026 After Video Goes Viral.

Reigning Champions Begin Title Defense in Group J

Argentina vs Algeria (6:30 AM IST, Kansas City Stadium)

All eyes will be on Group J as reigning world champions Argentina begin their title defense against Algeria. This will be the first-ever World Cup meeting between these two nations, as their only previous encounter was a friendly match in 2007. The Lionel Messi-led Argentina will be expected to start their campaign strongly at the Kansas City Stadium (Arrowhead Stadium). Arrowhead Stadium in Kansas City, Missouri, is temporarily known as Kansas City Stadium for the 2026 FIFA World Cup. Algeria, with veteran playmaker Riyad Mahrez, will be eager to cause an upset and lay down an early marker in a challenging group.

Austria vs Jordan (9:30 AM IST, San Francisco Bay Area Stadium)

The other Group J fixture sees Austria go head-to-head with World Cup debutants Jordan. Austria is making their first World Cup appearance since 1998. They are strong favorites against Jordan, who are making their historic debut in the tournament and will be focused on a spirited showing and potentially securing a landmark positive result at Levi's Stadium in the San Francisco Bay Area. Levi's Stadium in Santa Clara, California, is temporarily known as San Francisco Bay Area Stadium for the 2026 FIFA World Cup.

Portugal's Campaign Commences in Group K

Portugal vs Congo DR (10:30 PM IST, Houston Stadium)

Later in the day, European heavyweights Portugal kick off their Group K campaign against Congo DR. Portugal, who roared through qualification, will be looking to begin their quest for a first-ever global finals crown on a winning note. Congo DR returns to the World Cup for the first time since 1974, having triumphed through the play-off tournament, and will aim to challenge their formidable opponents in this first World Cup meeting between the two nations at Houston Stadium (NRG Stadium). NRG Stadium in Houston, Texas, is temporarily known as Houston Stadium for the 2026 FIFA World Cup.

Wednesday promises a captivating day of football as teams across Groups I, J, and K vie for crucial early points, setting the tone for their respective FIFA World Cup 2026 journeys.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jun 16, 2026 09:27 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).