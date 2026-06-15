VAR Official Shaun Evans Under Fire After Alleged White Supremacist Hand Gesture at Germany vs Curacao World Cup Clash

A prominent racism row has erupted at the FIFA World Cup 2026 after Australian video review (VAR) official Shaun Evans was seen appearing to make a hand gesture resembling a white supremacist sign during the live broadcast of Germany's Group E opener against Curaçao on Sunday. FIFA's anti-discrimination monitoring partner, the Fare network, swiftly condemned the incident on Monday, calling for Evans' immediate removal from the tournament. Mexican Spectator Apologises for Racist Gesture Towards Korean Influencer Yoon Su-jin at World Cup 2026 After Video Goes Viral.

The controversial gesture, an 'OK' sign where the thumb and index finger form a circle while the other fingers are extended, was captured on camera during a pre-game segment showcasing the VAR team. While traditionally understood as an 'OK' symbol, the gesture has been widely appropriated by far-right and white supremacist groups, leading the Anti-Defamation League (ADL) to classify it as a hate symbol in 2019.

The Controversial 'OK' Sign

Shaun Evans, the Australian assistant VAR, is reportedly under review after cameras caught him making a hand gesture before Germany v Curaçao. The gesture has been linked by some to far-right groups, although plenty are now arguing over what it actually meant. Not saying intent… pic.twitter.com/uiOsitmh7j — Casual Saturdays (@CasualSaturdays) June 15, 2026

Incident Details and Allegations

The incident occurred on Sunday, June 14, 2026, during the match between Germany and Curaçao, which Germany dominated with a 7-1 victory. Although the game was held in Houston, all video review officials, including Evans, operate from FIFA's World Cup broadcast centre in Dallas. Cricket-Style Snicko Tech Confirms Goal in Sweden's 5-1 FIFA World Cup 2026 Win Over Tunisia.

The Fare network, a long-standing partner of FIFA and UEFA in monitoring discriminatory behaviour, issued a strong statement regarding the gesture. “Advice from our experts is that the gesture used clearly resembles an upside down 'OK' hand symbol used as a 'white power' symbol in global far-right circles,” the organisation stated. Fare further described the gesture as “neo-Nazi” and unequivocally added, “Clearly this official should have no further role to play in this World Cup.”

Concerns were also raised by Fare as to why the official made such a gesture while aware of being on camera, noting that subsequent broadcasts appear to have ceased introducing the VAR panel to television audiences.

FIFA's Stance and Response

FIFA has acknowledged the matter and has launched an investigation into the incident. The global football governing body maintains a zero-tolerance approach to discrimination and has significantly strengthened its anti-discrimination mechanisms in recent years. These measures include:

"No Racism Gesture" : A global crossed-arms gesture enabling players to signal racist abuse directly to the referee, triggering a three-step protocol.

: A global crossed-arms gesture enabling players to signal racist abuse directly to the referee, triggering a three-step protocol. Three-Step Procedure : Referees are empowered to stop, suspend, or ultimately abandon a match if discriminatory behaviour persists.

: Referees are empowered to stop, suspend, or ultimately abandon a match if discriminatory behaviour persists. Anti-Discrimination Observers : Trained monitors deployed at all matches to identify and report incidents.

: Trained monitors deployed at all matches to identify and report incidents. Toughened Penalties : The FIFA Disciplinary Code includes specific and severe sanctions for acts of racism, with fines up to 5 million Swiss francs in extreme cases.

: The FIFA Disciplinary Code includes specific and severe sanctions for acts of racism, with fines up to 5 million Swiss francs in extreme cases. Social Media Protection Service: A service launched at the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022™ to protect individuals from online abuse.

However, it remains unclear whether Evans' gesture was an intentional political statement or an unwitting engagement in a children's 'circle game' prank, which has also been appropriated by white supremacists. Professional Football Referees Association and Football Australia have been contacted for comment.

This incident casts a shadow over the early stages of the FIFA World Cup 2026, putting FIFA's commitment to combating racism firmly in the spotlight as investigations proceed.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jun 15, 2026 06:40 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).