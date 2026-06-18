FIFA World Cup 2026 Points Table: Heavyweights Tested as England Fire Four and DR Congo Hold Portugal

The opening round of matches in Groups K and L at the 2026 FIFA World Cup delivered a spectacular showcase of drama, unexpected resilience, and high-scoring thrillers. In Group L, England emerged on top of a six-goal thriller in Dallas, defeating Croatia 4–2 as Harry Kane netted a first-half brace alongside strikes from Jude Bellingham and Marcus Rashford, while Ghana snatched a dramatic 1–0 victory over Panama in Toronto courtesy of a 95th-minute injury-time winner from Caleb Yirenkyi. Meanwhile, Group K action saw Colombia mark their tournament return in style with a commanding 3–1 triumph over Uzbekistan, spearheaded by a masterful goal-and-assist performance from Luis Díaz. Colombia's victory placed them alone at the summit of the group after a star-studded Portugal side was left frustrated in Houston, where a resilient DR Congo side fought back to secure their first-ever World Cup goal and point in a plucky 1–1 draw, with Yoane Wissa canceling out João Neves' early opener. Let's delve into the updated points tables across all groups as of June 18, 2026. Viral Video Shows Cristiano Ronaldo Teased With 'Messi, Messi' Chants After Portugal's FIFA World Cup 2026 Draw vs DR Congo.

FIFA World Cup 2026 Group A Standings

Mexico and South Korea have both started their campaigns with a win, placing them at the top of Group A. Czechia and South Africa will be looking to bounce back in their next fixtures.

Position Team Played Won Draw Lost Goal Difference Points 1 Mexico 1 1 0 0 2 3 2 South Korea 1 1 0 0 1 3 3 Czechia 1 0 0 1 -1 0 4 South Africa 1 0 0 1 -2 0

FIFA World Cup 2026 Group B Standings

Group B sees an incredibly tight start, with all four teams – Switzerland, Canada, Qatar, and Bosnia-Herzegovina – locked on one point each after drawing their opening matches. Goal difference also stands at zero for everyone.

Position Team Played Won Draw Lost Goal Difference Points 1 Switzerland 1 0 1 0 0 1 2 Canada 1 0 1 0 0 1 3 Qatar 1 0 1 0 0 1 4 Bosnia-Herzegovina 1 0 1 0 0 1

FIFA World Cup 2026 Group C Standings

Scotland leads Group C with a clean sheet victory in their opening game. Brazil and Morocco shared the spoils, while Haiti looks to secure their first points.

Position Team Played Won Draw Lost Goal Difference Points 1 Scotland 1 1 0 0 1 3 2 Morocco 1 0 1 0 0 1 3 Brazil 1 0 1 0 0 1 4 Haiti 1 0 0 1 -1 0

FIFA World Cup 2026 Group D Standings

The United States has made a strong statement with a dominant win, putting them atop Group D. Australia also secured a victory, while Turkey and Paraguay will be aiming for a turnaround.

Position Team Played Won Draw Lost Goal Difference Points 1 United States 1 1 0 0 3 3 2 Australia 1 1 0 0 2 3 3 Turkey 1 0 0 1 -2 0 4 Paraguay 1 0 0 1 -3 0

FIFA World Cup 2026 Group E Standings

Germany showcased an explosive start to their World Cup campaign, leading Group E by a significant goal difference. Ivory Coast also bagged three points, leaving Ecuador and Curaçao at the bottom.

Position Team Played Won Draw Lost Goal Difference Points 1 Germany 1 1 0 0 6 3 2 Ivory Coast 1 1 0 0 1 3 3 Ecuador 1 0 0 1 -1 0 4 Curaçao 1 0 0 1 -6 0

FIFA World Cup 2026 Group F Standings

Sweden tops Group F after a commanding win. Japan and Netherlands shared the points, setting up an intriguing battle for qualification. Tunisia has work to do after their opening loss.

Position Team Played Won Draw Lost Goal Difference Points 1 Sweden 1 1 0 0 4 3 2 Japan 1 0 1 0 0 1 3 Netherlands 1 0 1 0 0 1 4 Tunisia 1 0 0 1 -4 0

FIFA World Cup 2026 Group G Standings

Another group with all teams tied, Group G saw New Zealand, Iran, Belgium, and Egypt all securing a point from their opening encounters. It's truly anyone's game here.

Position Team Played Won Draw Lost Goal Difference Points 1 New Zealand 1 0 1 0 0 1 2 Iran 1 0 1 0 0 1 3 Belgium 1 0 1 0 0 1 4 Egypt 1 0 1 0 0 1

FIFA World Cup 2026 Group H Standings

Group H also features four teams – Uruguay, Saudi Arabia, Spain, and Cape Verde Islands – all level on points and goal difference after their initial fixtures. The next round of games will be crucial in breaking this deadlock.

Position Team Played Won Draw Lost Goal Difference Points 1 Uruguay 1 0 1 0 0 1 2 Saudi Arabia 1 0 1 0 0 1 3 Spain 1 0 1 0 0 1 4 Cape Verde Islands 1 0 1 0 0 1

FIFA World Cup 2026 Group I Standings

Norway and France have established an early lead in Group I with solid victories. Senegal and Iraq will need to perform strongly in their upcoming matches to stay in contention.

Position Team Played Won Draw Lost Goal Difference Points 1 Norway 1 1 0 0 3 3 2 France 1 1 0 0 2 3 3 Senegal 1 0 0 1 -2 0 4 Iraq 1 0 0 1 -3 0

FIFA World Cup 2026 Group J Standings

Argentina and Austria have both started with wins in Group J, taking the top two spots. Jordan and Algeria find themselves without points after the first game.

Position Team Played Won Draw Lost Goal Difference Points 1 Argentina 1 1 0 0 3 3 2 Austria 1 1 0 0 2 3 3 Jordan 1 0 0 1 -2 0 4 Algeria 1 0 0 1 -3 0

FIFA World Cup 2026 Group K Standings

Colombia leads Group K with three points. Congo DR and Portugal played out a draw, while Uzbekistan seeks their first points of the tournament. Cristiano Ronaldo Equals Lionel Messi's Record As Portugal Slump to Draw with DR Congo.

Position Team Played Won Draw Lost Goal Difference Points 1 Colombia 1 1 0 0 2 3 2 Congo DR 1 0 1 0 0 1 3 Portugal 1 0 1 0 0 1 4 Uzbekistan 1 0 0 1 -2 0

FIFA World Cup 2026 Group L Standings

England and Ghana have both secured victories in their opening Group L fixtures, setting themselves apart from Panama and Croatia. The competition for the top spots remains fierce.

Position Team Played Won Draw Lost Goal Difference Points 1 England 1 1 0 0 2 3 2 Ghana 1 1 0 0 1 3 3 Panama 1 0 0 1 -1 0 4 Croatia 1 0 0 1 -2 0

As the FIFA World Cup 2026 progresses, every match will carry immense weight. The teams are now looking ahead to their second group stage encounters, where more points will be up for grabs, potentially solidifying their positions or dramatically altering their qualification hopes.

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