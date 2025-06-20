FIFA Club World Cup 2025 Live Streaming Online and TV Telecast Details: Flamengo and Chelsea started their FIFA Club World Cup campaign on a winning note, with Chelsea defeating LAFC while Flamengo getting the better of ES Tunis in the opener. Flamengo are top of the standings courtesy of a superior goal difference, but maintaining that standing will be crucial with the Blues being one of the top teams in Europe. Chelsea recently marked their return to the UEFA Champions League and given the quality players in their squad, the team will be aiming to go all the way in this global tourney. Flamengo versus Chelsea will be streamed on the DAZN website and app from 11:30 PM IST. FIFA Club World Cup 2025 Points Table Updated: Check Team Standings, Qualification Status of Each Group With Goal Difference of Football Tournament.

Alex Sandro is back fit and should be available for selection for Flamengo, but Nicolas de la Cruz is likely to miss out again. Former Chelsea star Jorginho will feature in central midfield alongside Erick Pulgar. Giorgian de Arrascaeta will be the key playmaker, looking to set up lone striker Bruno Henrique.

Moises Caicedo, Marc Cucurella, and Wesley Fofana are all ruled out of the clash for Chelsea due to injuries. Mykhailo Mudryk faces a lengthy ban from football due to the use of a banned substance. New signing Liam Delap will be the target man in the final third with Cole Palmer in the no 10 role. Pedro Neto and Noni Madueke will use their pace to create chances from out wide. Chelsea Forward Mykhailo Mudryk Charged For Doping by FA, Faces Lengthy Ban.

Flamengo vs Chelsea, FIFA Club World Cup 2025 Match Details

Match Flamengo vs Chelsea Date Friday, June 20 Time 11:30 PM (IST) Venue Lincoln Financial Field, Philadelphia Live Streaming, Telecast Details DAZN mobile app and website (Live Streaming)

When is Flamengo vs Chelsea, FIFA Club World Cup 2025 Football Match? Check Time, Date and Venue

Chelsea are set to square off against Flamengo in the FIFA Club World Cup 2025 on Friday, June 20. The Flamengo vs Chelsea FIFA Club World Cup 2025 match will be played at the Lincoln Financial Field in Philadelphia and it starts at 11:30 PM IST (Indian Standard Time).

How to Watch Live Telecast of Flamengo vs Chelsea, FIFA Club World Cup 2025 Football Match?

Unfortunately, there will be no live telecast available of the FIFA Club World Cup 2025 in India due to the absence of an official broadcast partner. Fans in India, hence, will not be able to watch Flamengo vs Chelsea live telecast on any TV channel. For Flamengo vs Chelsea online viewing options, read below.

Where to Get Free Live Streaming Online of Flamengo vs Chelsea, FIFA Club World Cup 2025 Football Match?

DAZN is the official streaming partner of the FIFA Club World Cup 2025 in India. Fans in India will be able to watch the Flamengo vs Chelsea live streaming on the DAZN app and website. Flamengo will provide a stiff competition to Chelsea in this game, but it will be the latter that will likely prevail.

