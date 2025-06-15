FIFA Club World Cup 2025 Points Table Updated: Al-Ahly and Inter Miami shared points after they played out a goalless draw in the FIFA Club World Cup 2025 opener on Sunday, June 15. The Group A game saw both teams create some great chances, but the goalkeepers stood out with scintillating performances in this Group A fixture. FC Porto and Palmeiras, the other two teams in Group A, are set to lock horns on July 16. Meanwhile, let us take a look at the updated FIFA Club World Cup 2025 points table for each group.On Which Channel FIFA Club World Cup 2025 Live Telecast in India Will Be Available? How To Watch Global Football Tournament Free Live Streaming Online?.

The FIFA Club World Cup 2025 edition is the first time that the tournament is being held with 32 teams. The format is also a pretty simple one, much like how it works in the FIFA World Cup tournaments. The 32 teams have been divided into eight groups of four each. The top two teams from each group will qualify for the knockout stages. The FIFA Club World Cup 2025 final is set to take place on July 14.

FIFA Club World Cup 2025 Points Table

Group A

Teams P W L D GF GA GD Pts Al Ahly 1 1 0 0 0 0 Inter Miami 1 1 0 0 0 0 FC Porto Palmeiras

Group B

Teams P W L D GF GA GD Pts PSG Atletico Madrid Botafogo Seattle Sounders

Group C

Teams P W L D GF GA GD Pts FC Bayern Auckland City FC CA Boca Juniors SL Benfica

Group D

Teams P W L D GF GA GD Pts Flamengo Esperance de Tunisie Chelsea LAFC

Group E

Teams P W L D GF GA GD Pts River Plate Urawa Red Diamonds CF Monterrey Inter Milan

Group F

Teams P W L D GF GA GD Pts Fluminense FC Borussia Dortmund Ulsan HD Mamelodi Sundowns FC

Group G

Teams P W L D GF GA GD Pts Manchester City Wydad AC Al-Ain Juventus

Group H

Teams P W L D GF GA GD Pts Real Madrid Al-Hilal CF Pachuca FC Salzburg

(Important Abbreviations: P-Played, W-Won, L-Lost, D-Draw, GF-Goals For, GA-Goals Against, GD-Goal Difference, Pts-Points)

Out of 32 teams in the FIFA Club World Cup 2025, 12 are from Europe. South America has a total of six teams, while four teams each from Asia, Africa and CONCACAF are taking part. Oceania has one club whilethe USA, the host nation, has a team as its representative. Real Madrid are the most successful team in the FIFA Club World Cup, with the Los Blancos winning the tournament five times.

