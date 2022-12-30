The game of football is dear to millions of fans over the World throughout history. The game has seen lot of iconic players grace the football pitch with their indomitable spirit and dazzling attitude. Even then, only a few stood out to claim the throne of all-time great. Amongst them, one name is Pele aka Edson Arantes do Nascimento. The three-time world champion and an all-time legend has gifted the footballing world incredible moments and memories. One such moment that remained memorable was when he visited India for the first time and had an incredible outing at the Eden Gardens of Kolkata against a club filled with heritage and legacy, Mohun Bagan. Pele Dies At 82: Legendary Brazilian Footballer No More After Battling Cancer.

In 1977, Pele was playing for New York Cosmos in USA. The Brazilian superstar was in the dusk of his career and was in his final year as a professional footballer when the Indian tour came about. It was a time when Mohun Bagan has just lost the derby against arch-rivals East Bengal FC and the fans were fuming on them. In order to pacify the fans, club official Dhiren Dey made the arrangements to bring Pele and New York Cosmos to Kolkata and play an exhibition match with Mohun Bagan. Despite having troubles to meet the monetary demands of Pele, things finally got sorted and the people of Kolkata were all set to get a glimpse of the footballing emperor. Pele Dies at 82: Netizens Mourn Loss of Brazil Football Legend As He Passes Away Battling Cancer.

Pele thrilled 80,000 spectators against Mohun Bagan

In 1977, Pelé went to India and thrilled 80,000 people in NY Cosmos vs Mohun Bagan. #tbt pic.twitter.com/dlyaOmIR5D — Museu Pelé (@Museu_Pele) August 6, 2015

Fans in Kolkata didn't disappoint. On 22 September. 1977, Pele along with the New York Cosmos team landed in the Dumdum airport, only to see it get flooded with people. “Lakhs of people gathered outside the Dum Dum Airport to greet the Brazilian legend. There were also teeming crowds outside his hotel in central Kolkata, waiting to catch a glimpse of the only man who had won three World Cups for his team,” football historian Novy Kapadia revisited the incident in his book, Barefoot to Boots.

There was such a high demand for ticket, tickets were sold at almost ten times the usual rate. Doordarshan, which was still new at that point, was telecasting the match live. The streets were empty on the day of the game. Most of the people were inside Eden gardens and the rest were at someone's house who had a TV. The game was on September 24. There was heavy rain before the match and the pitch was in really bad condition. Since Pele's legs were insured, the insurance agent was not sure whether to go ahead and allow him to play. But since about 80,000 spectators came just to see him, the agent finally gave the green signal.

Pele played at the Eden Gardens

#OnThisDay In 1977, Pele played for Cosmos Club (USA) against @Mohun_BaganAC in an exhibition match at Eden Gardens pic.twitter.com/BPb5LOuaSY — Hero I-League (@ILeagueOfficial) September 24, 2015

Along with Pele, New York Cosmos had big names like Brazilian World Cup-winner Carlos Alberto and Italian Giorgio Chinaglia. Still a gritty Mohun Bagan under the coaching of P.K. Banerjee decided to fight that day. Pele attempted some long-range efforts immediately after the game began but they sailed over the bar. It was Mohun Bagan who created the first big chance, but Shayam Thapa failed to convert. Cosmos opened the scoring with Chinaglia, Pele and Carlos combing together. Soon after, Shyam Thapa equalised from a rebound. Pele Dies at 82: Netizens Mourn Loss of Brazil Football Legend As He Passes Away Battling Cancer.

Both teams exchanged blows for a period of time. Mohammed Habib scored to shockingly give Mohun Bagan the lead. Gautam Sarkar, who was tasked to mark Pele, did a brilliant job that day. Goalkeeper Shivaji Banerjee showed incredible resilience as he first dived to pick up a ball from the feet of on-rushing Pele and then tipped one of his dipping free kicks. Later in the second half, referee awarded a controversial penalty to Cosmos and Chinaglia converted from the spot. The match ended in a 2-2 draw. Pele played for only 30 minutes but impressed the audience with his skills. He personally congratulated Mohammed Habib and pointed out Shivaji, Gautam and Subrata Bhattacharya as the performers that impressed him from the game.

It was Pele's penultimate match of his career. He stayed only a day in Kolkata and played his final match a week later. But he left a mark in the memories of the football loving Indians living in Kolkata. The legend left a trail of his legacy, a footprint in the heart of people through his graceful touches on the football, that will live long, even if he is no more among us!

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Dec 30, 2022 01:20 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).