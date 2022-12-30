Pele's daughter Kely Nascimento took to Instagram to share an emotional picture after the football legend breathed his last following a battle with cancer. He had been admitted to the hospital for a month and was under treatment. Reports had emerged of his cancer worsening. Taking to Instagram, Nascimento shared a touching photo of her and her family members' hands placed on Pele's as she wrote, "Everything we are is because of you. We love you infinitely. Rest in peace." Pele Dies at 82: Netizens Mourn Loss of Brazil Football Legend As He Passes Away Battling Cancer.

Pelé's daughter on Instagram: "Everything we are is thanks to you. We love you infinitely. Rest in peace. 💔" pic.twitter.com/uevgedQunn — EuroFoot (@eurofootcom) December 29, 2022

