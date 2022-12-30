Pele, one of the best players to have ever played football, has died at 82. The world of football has been shocked by the news of his demise. The Brazilian football legend had been admitted to the hospital since the last month and after a lng battle with cancer, he has breathed his last. Following this development, netizens took to social media to mourn the loss of the iconic player, who had won three World Cups in his career and was considered the greatest to have played football. Here are some reactions: Pele Dies At 82: Legendary Brazilian Footballer No More After Battling Cancer.

RIP Legend

Brazilian legend Pelé has passed away at 82, one of the greatest of all time who changed the game. A man with a god-given talent, one of the names who will remain forever in the memory. All thoughts with the family. RIP, legend 🕊️ pic.twitter.com/xxndio7gmM — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) December 29, 2022

Thoughts With Family and Friends:

Rest In Peace to Brazilian footballing icon Pele, who has sadly passed away today aged 82. Our thoughts & prayers are with his family & friends. RIP. 🌹 pic.twitter.com/ETW6ErM0PB — afcstuff (@afcstuff) December 29, 2022

Legends, Reunited:

Pele once said “One day, I hope we can play football together in the sky" today is that day Rip 🐐🕊️ pic.twitter.com/HoFKFAEbbD — 17 (@DxBruyneSZN) December 29, 2022

'The Greatest'

The King. 'The' mythological figure of this game, a man who transcended his sport. Born as Edson Arantes, immortalised as Pele. The greatest of his, and all, time. Rest in power, O Rei. — Anirudh (@AnirudhMenon89) December 29, 2022

'Rest in Peace'

'Legends Never Die'

RIP Pele. A man with a strong legacy that will be remembered FOREVER. 🕊️❤️ Legends Never Die they are always Remembered in the hearts of the People. pic.twitter.com/TDb5tVKVhG — Burna Boy (@burnaboy) December 29, 2022

'Football Will Never Forget You'

Rest in peace, Pele. Football will never forget you.🕊💔 pic.twitter.com/5Ef6g3QKr7 — UtdFaithfuls (@UtdFaithfuls) December 29, 2022

