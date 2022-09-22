France will lock horns with Austria in a Group A clash at UEFA Nations League 2022 on September 23 (Friday). The high-voltage football match will be played at Stade de France. Les Blues will look to get things in order as they face the prospect of a potential relegation from the group while the visitors also stay just ahead of them with four points to their name. The 2018 FIFA World Cup champions were unable to clinch a single win throughout all of June, despite having world class players like Karim Benzema and Kylian Mbappe. On the other hand, Austria, after starting their European campaign with a 3-0 win over Croatia, suffered setbacks in their last three games. Cristiano Ronaldo Gears Up For Portugal vs Czech Republic UEFA Nations League 2022 Match, Shares Training Photo on Twitter

Didier Deschamps' side didn't jel this summer, taking only two points from the first possible 12 on offer. The French boss now faces an uphill task due to a series of injury crises in the squad that sees players like Paul Pogba, Lucas Hernandez, N'Golo Kante, Anthony Martial and Karim Benzema unavailable. However, Olivier Giroud and Ousmane Dembele are expected to start alongside Mbappe, given Benzema's absence.

For Austria, Ralf Rangnick is well-aware of the teams' standings in the group and would go with the strong-possible squad. But, the visitors are also suffering injury blows in the forms of Martin Hinteregger, Valentino Lazaro and Florian Grillitsch. The former Manchester United boss will be relieved to get his fit star David Alaba for this contest as the player will be responsible to stop the flow of attacks of the Les Blues in France. A defeat in this match means the hosts will crash out of the Nations League 2022. With a lot at stake, a cracker of a game is expected in this fixture.

When is France vs Austria, UEFA Nations League 2022-23 Match? Know Date, Time, Venue Details

The France vs Austria, UEFA Nations League 2022-23 match will be played at Stade de France. The game will be held on September 23, 2022 (Friday) and is scheduled to begin at 12:15 AM IST (Indian Standard Time).

Where to Get Live Telecast of France vs Austria, UEFA Nations League 2022-23 Match?

Fans in India can watch the France vs Austria, UEFA Nations League 2022-23 match live on Sony Sports Network channels since it is the official broadcaster for the football tournament in India. Fans can tune into Sony Ten SD/HD channels to catch live telecast of the clash.

How to Get Free Live Streaming of France vs Austria, UEFA Nations League 2022-23 Match?

The game will also be available online for live streaming as well. As Sony Sports is the official broadcaster for the UEFA Nations League in India, fans can watch the live streaming of the France vs Austria match on SonyLIV and JioTV apps.

