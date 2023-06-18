Two teams with varying styles of play will battle it out for this season’s UEFA Nations League title with the final being played at the Rotterdam. Spain defeated Italy in the semi-finals with a late winner to advance to their first final since lifting the Euro 2012. That was Spain’s golden generation which dominated the world of football like no one. They have been on the decline ever since and a win this evening will be a reminder to the world not to write them off in football. Spain always has the best of players in terms of technicalities and manager Luis de la Fuente had done well to get the belief back in the squad. For Croatia, their constant showing under Zlatko Dalic continues, but this time, they will look to lift the title, having failed to win the World Cup in Russia back in 2018. Croatia versus Spain will be telecasted on the Star Sports network and streamed on the Sony Liv app from 12:15 am IST. Speed Meets Cristiano Ronaldo: Super Fan IShowSpeed Meets CR7 Thanks to Rafael Leão, Falls to the Ground in Admiration Before Hugging Football Legend (See Pics and Video).

Alvaro Morata will lead the attack for Spain and he will have Gavi behind him in the attacking third. New PSG signing Marcos Asensio and Yeremy Pino are the two wingers in the starting eleven, while in-form midfielder Rodri dictates the tempo of the side. Mikel Merino will push forward and join the attack with every opportunity possible.

The midfield trio of Luka Modric, Marcelo Brozovic and Mateo Kovacic look solid for Croatia and they had an excellent game against the Dutch. Although they would be challenged more this evening, the trio has the requisite experience for this tough battle. Andrej Kramaric will lead the attack for Croatia, with Luka Ivanusec and Mario Pasalic as the wide attackers. Portugal 3–0 Bosnia and Herzegovina, UEFA Euro 2024 Qualifiers: Bruno Fernandes Brace Helps Former European Champions Register Convincing Victory.

When Is Croatia vs Spain, UEFA Nations League 2023 Final? Know Date, Time and Venue?

Croatia vs Spain UEFA Nations League 2023 Final match will take place on June 19, 2023 (Monday). The match will be played at the Feyenoord Stadium in Rotterdam and has a scheduled start time of 12:15 am IST (Indian Standard Time).

Which TV Channels in India Will Telecast Croatia vs Spain, UEFA Nations League 2023 Final Match, LIVE?

Fans in India can catch the live action of the Croatia vs Spain UEFA Nations League Final match on Sony Sports channels. Sony Pictures Sports Network is the official broadcaster of UEFA Nations League in India. Fans can tune into Sony Sports Ten 2,3 and Sony Ten 2 channels to live telecast.

Is Croatia vs Spain, UEFA Nations League 2023 Final Match, Free Live Online Streaming Available?

Fans can also follow Croatia vs Spain, UEFA National League 2023 Final match, on online platforms. SonyLiv, the OTT of Sony Network, will be live streaming the game for its fans in India. Jio users can tune into JioTV to watch the free live streaming of the football match. Croatia are masters when it comes to absorbing pressure and wearing their opposition down. Expect them to lift the Cup here.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jun 18, 2023 01:06 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).