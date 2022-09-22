Cristiano Ronaldo is going play in the UEFA Nations League 2022 when Portugal will take on Czech Republic on September 25. The Portuguese star took to Twitter to share a photo of him in which he can be seen training hard to get ready for his country's match. The Manchester United forward received the Best Scorer Award 2022 on September 21 at the Gala Quinas de Ouro.

Ronaldo Trains For Portugal match:

Feliz por estar de volta a casa! 😀🇵🇹🙏🏽 pic.twitter.com/nh5FlzjORG — Cristiano Ronaldo (@Cristiano) September 21, 2022

