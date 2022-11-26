World champions France will look to book their place in the next round when they take on Denmark at Stadium 974. The Les Bleus brushed aside Australia in their opening game with the side playing at a level expected from them. The team may have disappointed at the Euros but if their start to the World Cup is to go by, the team is well and truly back. Denmark will be under pressure after their drab display against Tunisia and their progress to the next round will become a tad difficult if they lose heavily to France. They are a quality side nevertheless and can be highly effective on their day. France versus Denmark will be telecasted on the Sports18 network and streamed on the Jio Cinema app from 9:30 pm IST. Lionel Messi Pays Tribute to Diego Maradona on His Second Death Anniversary, Shares Picture of Argentina Legend on Instagram Story

Lucas Hernandez ruptured his anterior cruciate ligament in the first game and is now out for the rest of the season. It is a hammer blow for France as he has been regular with the national side for some time now. Kingsley Coman will undergo a late fitness test to determine his availability for the contest as he is struggling with a hip issue. Olivier Giroud is the lone man up top with Kylian Mbappe and Ousmane Dembele the wingers. Adrian Rabiot did well in the first match and should continue in a two-man midfield pairing with Aurelien Tchouameni.

Denmark has lost midfielder Thomas Delaney for the rest of the tournament with a knee injury he suffered in the first match. Mikkel Damsgaard will replace him in the starting eleven against France. Christian Eriksen was quiet in the previous match and he will need to be on top of his game if Denmark is to carve out openings. Skov Olsen and Kasper Dolberg make up the two-man forward line.

When is France vs Denmark, FIFA World Cup 2022 Match? Know Date, Time, Venue Details

The France vs Denmark FIFA World Cup 2022 match will be played at Stadium 974. The game will be held on November 26, 2022 (Saturday) and is scheduled to begin at 09:30 pm IST (Indian Standard Time).

Where to Get Live Telecast of France vs Denmark, FIFA World Cup 2022 Match?

Sports 18 network holds the live broadcast rights of the Football World Cup 2022 in India, So, fans in India can watch France vs Denmark (FRA vs DEN), FIFA World Cup 2022 match live on Sports 18 in English commentary. For Hindi commentary fans will have to tune into MTV and Sports 18 Khel.

How to Get Free Live Streaming of France vs Denmark, FIFA World Cup 2022 Match?

With Sports 18 holding the broadcast rights, the live streaming online of the FIFA World Cup will be available on Jio Cinema mobile app and website. Fans can watch the live streaming of the France vs Denmark (FRA vs DEN), and FIFA World Cup 2022 match on Jio Cinema for absolutely free. France vs Denmark Live commentary will be available in English, Hindi, Malayalam, Bengali and Tamil. France could make light work of Denmark with the kind of players they have and a 3-1 win is likely to be the outcome of this match.

