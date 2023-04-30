Fulham will be hosting defending champions Manchester City in their next match in English Premier League 2022-23. The game will take place at Craven Cottage, London and has a starting time of 6:30 pm IST (Indian Standard Time). Manchester City are currently in the 2nd position in the Premier League 2022-23 table. They have accumulated 73 points from 31 matches and are only 2 points behind league leaders Arsenal having played 2 matches less. A win against Fulham will take them to the top of the EPL 2022-23 table. Opponent Fulham are also having a decent season. With 45 points from 32 matches, they are in the 10th position in the table. An European spot however looks out of reach for them. Today, in this article, let's take a look at the live streaming and live telecast details of this match. Lamine Yamal Quick Facts: All You Need to Know About 15-Year-Old Barcelona’s Youngest Ever La Liga Player.

Fulham suffered a 1-0 defeat against Aston Villa in their last match. In fact, they lost six out of their last eight matches in all competitions. Striker Aleksandar Mitrovic is still out with his suspension. Meanwhile, Willian and Harry Wilson's availability is doubtful for this match. In the absence of Mitrovic, Manor Solomon and Andreas Pereira will have to step up if Fulham want to break City's brilliant defensive organisation. Goalkeeper Bernd Leno will have to continue his good performance under the bar.

Manchester City are currently chasing the treble. They defeated Arsenal 4-1 in their last Premier League match and got a huge boost to their title defence. The Citizens are unbeaten in their last 17 appearances in all competitions. Erling Halaand is having a record-breaking season and he will be looking to produce one more match-winning performance. Nathan Ake is the only Manchester City player who has been ruled out of this match. Meanwhile, there are questions about Kevin De Bruyne's availability.

When is Fulham vs Manchester City, Premier League 2022-23 Football Match? Date Time and Venue

Manchester City will be locking horns with Fulham in their next match in English Premier League 2022-23 on Sunday, April 30. The game will begin at 6:30 pm IST at Craven Cottage, London.

Where to Get Live Telecast of Fulham vs Manchester City, Premier League 2022-23 Football Match?

Star Sports Network possess the broadcasting rights of the English Premier League 2022-23. Fans can watch the live telecast of this match on the Star Sports Select 3 channel. La Liga 2022-23: Barcelona, Real Madrid, Elche Register Thumping Victories.

How to Get Live Streaming of Fulham vs Manchester City, Premier League 2022-23 Football Match?

The broadcasting rights of the English Premier League 2022-23 are with Star Sports Network. Fans can enjoy the live streaming of the Manchester City vs Fulham match on the Disney+ Hotstar app and website. They, however, will have to pay a subscription fee to watch the match.

