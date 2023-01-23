Tottenham Hotspur and Fulham will be looking to return to winning ways when they meet at the Craven Cottage on Tuesday. While Tottenham Hotspur blew away a two-goal half -time lead against Manchester City at Etihad, the Cottagers suffered their first defeat since the World Cup break as they lost 1-0 to another in-form team Newcastle United in their last game. The current run of form of the Spurs in the league is like a quicksand. They have dropped points now in five out of the last seven games and are adrift by six points from the top four. They are fast dropping out of contention for playing Champions League football and Antonio Conte needs a bit of fortune going his way. Meanwhile, Fulham have showed some good form this season. Before their loss to Newcastle, they won four back-to-back games across all competitions and are just two points behind from Tottenham, currently sitting at the seventh position in the league table. Fulham versus Tottenham Hotspur will be telecasted on the Star Sports network and streamed on the Hotstar app from 1:30 am IST. Cristiano Ronaldo Reacts After Making Saudi Pro League 2022–23 Debut for Al-Nassr in Win Over Al-Ettifaq.

Fulham is set to have a full-strength squad as Anthony Robinson is set to return from suspension. Lavyin Kurzawa has to make way for him in the lineup. Reserve centre back Shane Duffy might not be available due to illness although Tim Ream is all set to feature alongside Issa Diop in the XI. As the season took its shape, Aleksander Mitrovic and Joao Palhinha became more and more important for the cottagers. This match will be no different.

Tottenham Hotspur skipper Hugo Lloris has not been in a great form lately, but the team management is in no mood to replace him. Harry Kane may not be at the club next season, but his immediate focus will be to help his club come away with all three points from Fulham. Heung Min Son’s form has dipped once again and it is a cause of concern for the team. Spurs have conceded the first goal in their last ten out of twelve games, and they will look out for a solution of this long-lasting problem. Arsenal 3–2 Manchester United, Premier League 2022–23: Eddie Nketiah's Late Goal Helps Gunners Seal Thrilling Win, Go Five Points Clear at Top (Watch Goal Video Highlights).

The Premier League 2022-23 match between Fulham and Tottenham Hotspur will take place at Craven Cottage, Fulham. The match will start at 1.30 am IST (Indian Standard Time) on Tuesday, January 24.

Star Sports Network has the broadcasting rights for the English Premier League 2022-23. You can watch the live PL 2022-23 match between Fulham and Tottenham Hotspur on Star Sports Select 1 SD/HD.

The English Premier League 2022-23 match, Fulham and Tottenham Hotspur will be available online in India. You can tune into Disney+Hotstar to watch the game's live streaming but at a subscription fee. Tottenham Hotspur may not be at their very best but have enough quality to win this contest.

