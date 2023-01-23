Cristiano Ronaldo was a happy man after his Al-Nassr side got the better of Al-Ettifaq in a Saudi Pro League 2022-23 clash on Sunday, January 23. The match was notable for Ronaldo, who made his debut for his new club and although he failed to score, Al-Nassr found a way out to win the contest, courtesy of Talisca's first-half strike. Taking to social media, Ronaldo wrote, "First game, first win - well done guys 🙌🏻 Thanks to all the fans for incredible support." Cristiano Ronaldo Draws Blank on Debut As Al-Nassr Beat Al-Ettifaq in Saudi Pro League 2022–23 Clash (Watch Goal Video Highlights).

Cristiano Ronaldo Reacts after Al-Nassr's Win:

First game, first win - well done guys 🙌🏻 Thanks to all the fans for incredible support. 💙💛 pic.twitter.com/vmgwE8TgVo — Cristiano Ronaldo (@Cristiano) January 22, 2023

