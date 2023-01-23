Eddie Nketiah scored a brace which included a late goal to help Arsenal beat Manchester United 3-2 in a thrilling Premier League contest at the Emirates Stadium on Sunday, January 22. Marcus Rashford had put Manchester United ahead in the 17th minute but Arsenal responded with Nketiah levelling the score inside the first half. Bukayo Saka's sublime strike in the second half gave Arsenal the lead, which was later wiped away by Lisandro Martinez, whose header put Manchester United on level terms. And Nketiah wrote the final script in this match with a strike in the 90th minute that helped Arsenal bag the win. Manchester City 3-0 Wolves, Premier League 2022-23: Erling Haaland Scores Hat-trick to Secure Clinical Victory For Citizens

Eddie Nketiah's last-minute winner sends Arsenal five points clear at the top 🔥#ARSMUN pic.twitter.com/70Cq0Edave — Premier League (@premierleague) January 22, 2023

