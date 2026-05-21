Germany Names FIFA World Cup 2026 Squad; Veteran Manuel Neuer Recalled

Germany head coach Julian Nagelsmann has officially announced his 26-man squad for the upcoming FIFA World Cup 2026, headlined by the sensational international return of veteran goalkeeper Manuel Neuer. The 40-year-old Bayern Munich shot-stopper had previously announced his retirement from international football following UEFA Euro 2024. However, after successful direct discussions with Nagelsmann and a highly consistent domestic season, Neuer has reversed his decision to anchor the national team setup in North America. Prasar Bharati Tells Delhi HC It is Not Responsible for FIFA World Cup 2026 Rights.

Germany Name FIFA World Cup 2026 Squad

Manuel Neuer’s Return Shifts Goalkeeping Dynamics

Neuer’s inclusion comes at a crucial structural moment for the German team. Real Madrid’s Antonio Rüdiger and Bayern's Joshua Kimmich provide familiar defensive steel alongside him, but Nagelsmann has been forced to alter his plans between the posts.

First-choice goalkeeper Marc-André ter Stegen was completely omitted from the roster after failing to recover in time from a long-term knee injury. Despite suffering a minor calf scare with Bayern Munich last week, Neuer has been cleared fit to travel, joining Hoffenheim's Oliver Baumann and Stuttgart's Alexander Nübel to complete the goalkeeping contingent.

Notable Absences and Tactical Selections

Nagelsmann’s squad features a balanced mix of tournament experience and emerging talent, though several high-profile names have missed the cut. Forward Serge Gnabry was left out of the final selection due to an ongoing injury problem. Lionel Messi Honoured With 'Leo Messi Way' Street in New Jersey Ahead of FIFA World Cup 2026.

In the attacking sectors, Germany will lean on the creative talents of Jamal Musiala and Florian Wirtz, alongside Arsenal forward Kai Havertz. The defensive line is reinforced by younger options, including Eintracht Frankfurt’s Nathaniel Brown and Newcastle United’s Malick Thiaw, who secured their places ahead of a competitive pool of domestic contenders.

The four-time world champions will fly out to the United States to begin their final training camp ahead of their tournament opener. Placed in Group Stage action, Germany are scheduled to play their first match of the tournament against Curaçao on 14 June at the NRG Stadium in Houston, Texas, before facing subsequent group fixtures against the Ivory Coast and Ecuador.

Germany FIFA World Cup 2026 Squad

Keepers: Neuer, Baumann, Nübel, Urbig

Defenders: Anton, Brown, Kimmich, Raum, Rüdiger, Schlotterbeck, Tah

Midfield/Attack: Beier, Goretzka, Havertz, Karl, Leweling, Nmecha, Pavlović, Stiller, Musiala, Wirtz, Undav, Woltemade,

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