Germany vs France Live Streaming and TV Telecast Details: Germany and France will meet this evening to decide who finishes third in the UEFA Nations League. Germany started well against Portugal but failed to make gains on it, ultimately losing 1-2 in the semis. The Die Mannschaft have quality in their ranks but they continue to fumble when it comes to winning titles. Opponent France were caught napping at the back several times in their semi-final tie with Spain but their attackers scored a few goals to make a 5-4 scoreline respectable. Despite having one of the best squads in Europe, the team will not be happy with how things panned out for them. Cristiano Ronaldo Scores 137th International Goal As Portugal Beat Germany 2–1 To Enter UEFA Nations League 2024–25 Final.

Jonathan Tah, Robin Koch and Waldemar Anton will form the defensive line for Germany with Marc-Andre ter Stegen in goal. Florian Wirtz and Serge Gnabry will be the two attacking midfielders with Deniz Undav as the target man. Skipper Joshua Kimmich is the link between midfield and attack and has a key role to play here.

Ibrahima Konate will partner Loic Bade at the back for France and the duo will need to keep things tidy at the back after a horror show by the national team in the last game. Kylian Mbappe will be the target man upfront with Rayan Cherki as the playmaker. Ousmane Dembele and Bradley Barcola on the wings with Aurelien Tchouameni and Manu Kone as the central midfielders.

When is Germany vs France, UEFA Nations League 2024-25 Third Place Match? Know Date, Time and Venue

The Germany National Football Team is set to lock horns with the France National Football Team in the third-place playoff match of the UEFA Nations League 2024-25 on Sunday, June 8. The Germany vs France match is set to be played at the MHPArena in Stuttgart and is scheduled to begin at 6:30 AM Indian Standard Time (IST). Spain 5-4 France, UEFA Nations League 2024-25 Semi-Final: Lamine Yamal's Brace Propels La Roja to Final Against Portugal With Victory in Nine-Goal Thriller.

Where to Get Germany vs France, UEFA Nations League 2024-25 Third Place Match Live Telecast?

Sony Sports Network is the official broadcast partner of the UEFA Nations League 2024-25 in India. Fans in India can watch the Germany vs France UEFA Nations League 2024-25 match in India on the Sony Sports Ten 5 TV channel. Jio Users will also be able to watch this match on the JioTV app. For the Germany vs France match online viewing option, read below.

How to Watch Germany vs France, UEFA Nations League 2024-25 Third Place Match Live Streaming Online?

SonyLIV, the official OTT platform of Sony Network, will provide live streaming of the UEFA Nations League 2024-25. Fans looking for Germany vs France live streaming online can find it on the SonyLIV app and website, but at the cost of a subscription fee. Both these teams will create plenty of chances in this game with France claiming a 2-3 win.

