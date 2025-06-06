Lamine Yamal scored a brace as Spain overcame France in a nine-goal thriller to advance to the final of the UEFA Nations League 2024-25 on June 6. The two top European nations put on a great show at the MHP Arena in Stuttgart in a match worthy of being a semi-final and eventually, Spain emerged on top. With this result, Spain will now face Portugal in the UEFA Nations League 2024-25 final on June 9. Nico Williams scored the first goal, giving Spain the lead in the 22nd minute and Mikel Merino doubled the lead for his country three minutes later. After the break, a Lamine Yamal penalty (54') and Pedri's strike in the 55th minute helped Spain go 4-0 up, but France did not give up just yet. Kylian Mbappe converted from the spot in the 59th minute. The goals continued to come with Lamine Yamal netting his second in the 67th to ensure Spain went up 5-1. France showed a lot of fight to pull back three goals, with Rayan Cherki (79'), an own goal from Dani Vivian (84') and Randal Kolo Muani (90+3'), but it wasn't enough. Cristiano Ronaldo Scores 137th International Goal As Portugal Beat Germany 2–1 To Enter UEFA Nations League 2024–25 Final.

Spain vs France Result

An all-time classic in the Nations League semi-finals 🤯#NationsLeague pic.twitter.com/RPPOpWflCz — UEFA EURO (@UEFAEURO) June 5, 2025

