Ghana have announced their 26-member squad for the upcoming 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar. Otto Addo's men were able to book their place in the competition after a hard-fought campaign. Ghana are drawn in Group H alongside Portugal, Uruguay and Soyj Korea. So before the quadrennial event begins, we take a look at Ghana's squad, their schedule and players to watch out for. FIFA World Cup 2022 Schedule for Free PDF Download Online: Get Football Fixtures, Time Table With Match Timings in IST and Venue Details.

This will be Ghana's only fourth appearance at the FIFA World Cups after making their debut in 2006. The Black Stars failed to qualify for the last edition but have managed to seal their place this time around. Led by Otto Addo, Ghana have a string squad at their disposal and could cause an upset in a very tough group.

Ghana Schedule At FIFA World Cup 2022: Group H Fixtures

Date Fixtures November 24, 2022 Portugal vs Ghana November 28, 2022 South Kore vs Ghana December 02, 2022 Ghana vs Uruguay

Ghana Players to Watch Out At FIFA World Cup 2022

Inaki Williams Mohammed Salisu Thomas Partey Mohammed Kudus Jordan Ayew

Ghana Squad for FIFA World Cup 2022

Goalkeepers: Manaf Nurudeen, Danlad Ibrahim, Lawrence Ati Zigi

Defenders: Denis Odoi, Tariq Lamptey, Alidu Seidu, Daniel Amartey, Joseph Aidoo, Alexander Djiku, Mohammed Salisu, Abdul-Rahman Baba, Gideon Mensah

Midfielders: Andre Ayew, Thomas Partey, Elisha Owusu, Salis Abdul Samed, Mohammed Kudus, Daniel Kofi Kyereh

Forwards: Daniel Barnieh Afriyie, Kamal Sowah, Issahaku Abdul Fatawu, Osman Bukari, Inaki Williams, Antoine Semenyo, Jordan Ayew, Kamaldeen Sulemana

