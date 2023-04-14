Gokulam Kerala FC will be taking on FC Goa in their next match at Hero Super Cup 2023 on Friday, April 14 at EMS Corporation Stadium, Kozhikode. The game has a start time of 5:00 pm IST (Indian Standard Time). Gokulam Kerala suffered a 5-1 loss against ATK Mohun Bagan in their first match of the group stage and are currently in the fourth position in Group C. Their opponents FC Goa lost 5-3 to Jamshedpur FC and are in the third position. Both teams will have to win this match to keep their semifinal hopes alive. Today, in this article let's take a look at the live streaming and live telecast details of this match. Hero Super Cup 2023 Points Table Updated Live: Odisha FC Claim Top Spot in Group B After Defeating Aizawl FC.

Local side Gokulam Kerala were totally outclassed in the previous game. Their defense had no answers for ATKMB's forward line and the midfield failed to create much throughout the game. Aminou Bouba and Omar Ramos will have to be at their best if GKFC want to make a comeback in this tournament. Sergio Mendigutxia's role in the front third will be very crucial. The Spaniard however will need support from the midfield to score goals.

Defending champions FC Goa's poor performance in the first half handed them a crushing defeat in their first match of the tournament. Although Noah Sadaoui and Iker Guarrotxena did their best, it was Goa's leaky defense which was at the fault for conceding five goals. Now on the verge of getting knocked out, Goa will have to deliver a far better defensive performance. Fares Arnaout will have to organise Goa's defense while captain Edu Bedia will be in charge of the midfield. Noah Sadaoui has been one of the best performers for Goa in recent times and his presence in the forward can be a deciding factor.

When Is Gokulam Kerala FC vs FC Goa 2023, Football Match Schedule (Know Date, Time and Venue)?

Gokulam Kerala FC will be facing FC Goa in their next match at Hero Super Cup on Friday, April 14. The match will be played at EMS Corporation Stadium, Kozhikode, Kerala and has a starting time of 5:00 pm IST (Indian Standard Time).

Where To Watch Gokulam Kerala FC vs FC Goa Hero Super Cup 2023 Football Telecast On TV?

Sony Sports Network have the broadcasting rights of the Hero Super Cup 2023. Fans can watch the live telecast of Gokulam Kerala FC and FC Goa on Sony Sports 2 SD/HD channels. Hero Super Cup 2023: Odisha FC's Second-half Blitz Blows Aizawl FC Away 3-0.

How To Watch Gokulam Kerala FC vs FC Goa Hero Super Cup 2023 Football Live Streaming Online?

The digital rights of Hero Super Cup 2023 are with FanCode. Fans can watch the live streaming of this match on the FanCode app and website. They however will need a subscription or match pass to access it.

