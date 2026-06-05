Have Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo Ever Played Against Each Other in FIFA World Cups?

For nearly two decades, the names Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo have been synonymous with footballing greatness, their individual brilliance and fierce rivalry defining an era. Fans worldwide have eagerly anticipated a direct clash between these titans on the sport's grandest stage. However, as of June 5, 2026, the highly anticipated FIFA World Cup encounter between Argentina's Lionel Messi and Portugal's Cristiano Ronaldo remains a dream unfulfilled, with the two legends never having met in the tournament. Lionel Messi vs Cristiano Ronaldo: Will Rivals Finally Meet at FIFA World Cup 2026?.

Since their respective World Cup debuts, their paths have consistently diverged, keeping the ultimate head-to-head battle on the international stage just out of reach. While their nations, Argentina and Portugal, are anticipated to both feature in the upcoming 2026 FIFA World Cup, a direct encounter between the two star players has not yet occurred.

A Tale of Separate Paths in Football's Zenith

Lionel Messi, now 38, has been a central figure for Argentina across five FIFA World Cups: 2006, 2010, 2014, 2018, and 2022. His illustrious World Cup journey culminated in triumph at the 2022 Qatar World Cup, where he led Argentina to their third title. Across these tournaments, Messi has made a record 26 appearances, scoring 13 goals and providing 8 assists. Lionel Messi vs Cristiano Ronaldo: Comparing FIFA World Cup Stats Ahead Of 2026 Edition.

Cristiano Ronaldo, 41, has also graced five FIFA World Cups with Portugal: 2006, 2010, 2014, 2018, and 2022. His best performance saw Portugal reach the semi-finals in 2006, ultimately finishing fourth. Ronaldo has featured in 22 World Cup matches, netting 8 goals and contributing 2 assists.

Despite their consistent presence and individual achievements across numerous editions, the draw of the FIFA World Cup has simply never pitted Argentina against Portugal, thus preventing a direct confrontation between the two global icons.

Nations and Overall Head-to-Head

Interestingly, not only have the individual players avoided each other in a World Cup fixture, but their respective national teams, Argentina and Portugal, have also never met in the tournament prior to the 2026 edition. Neymar Set To Miss Brazil vs Egypt International Friendly for FIFA World Cup 2026 Recovery.

Outside of the FIFA World Cup, Messi and Ronaldo have famously locked horns on 36 occasions across various club and international friendly competitions. In these encounters, Messi holds a slight edge with 16 wins to Ronaldo's 11, with 9 matches ending in a draw.

The Unfolding Future: FIFA World Cup 2026

As anticipation builds for the FIFA World Cup 2026, both Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo are expected to make history by participating in their record-extending sixth global tournament. With both legends still actively playing at the highest level, the possibility, however slim, remains that fans could finally witness the long-awaited World Cup clash between Argentina and Portugal, and by extension, between Messi and Ronaldo, in the upcoming tournament. However, until the fixtures are drawn and the matches played, this iconic face-off remains one of football's great 'what ifs' on the biggest stage of all.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jun 05, 2026 03:36 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).