Hyderabad FC are up against Kerala Blasters FC in the upcoming fixture of Hero Indian Super League (ISL) 2020-21. The encounter takes place at the Tilak Maidan Stadium in Vasco, Goa on Tuesday (February 16). Both sides had contrasting journeys so far in the season, making Hyderabad FC firm favourites to win this contest. The Nizams are currently holding the fifth position with 24 points in 17 games, and a win would see them toppling NorthEast United at the third spot. On the other hand, the Blasters are reeling at the 10th spot with 16 points. Meanwhile, fans can scroll down to get the best tips to choose goal-keeper, defenders, midfielders and strikers for HFC vs KBFC match. Indian Super League 2020–21 Points Table Updated.

The two teams have faced each other only thrice in the past, with Kerala Blasters emerging as winners on two occasions. The other encounter went in Hyderabad’s favour. Notably, Kerala Blasters beat Hyderabad FC 2-0 the last time the two sides met, thanks to goals from Abdul Hakku and Jordan Murray. As the upcoming game takes a countdown, let’s look at the ideal fantasy team.

HFC vs KBFC, ISL 2020-21, Dream11 Team Prediction: Goalkeeper – Laxmikant Kattimani (HFC) must be your goalkeeper.

HFC vs KBFC, ISL 2020-21, Dream11 Team Prediction: Defenders – Costa Nhamoinesu (KBFC), Asish Rai (HFC), Bakary Kone (KBFC) and Akash Mishra (HFC) must be your defenders.

HFC vs KBFC, ISL 2020-21, Dream11 Team Prediction: Midfielders – Joao Victor (HFC), Sahal Abdul Samad (KBFC), Halicharan Narzary (HFC) and Vicente Gomez (KBFC) must be your midfielders.

HFC vs KBFC, ISL 2020-21, Dream11 Team Prediction: Forwards – Aridane Santana (HFC) and Jordan Murray (KBFC) must be your forwards.

HFC vs KBFC, ISL 2020-21, Dream11 Team Prediction: Laxmikant Kattimani (HFC), Costa Nhamoinesu (KBFC), Asish Rai (HFC), Bakary Kone (KBFC), Akash Mishra (HFC), Joao Victor (HFC), Sahal Abdul Samad (KBFC), Halicharan Narzary (HFC), Vicente Gomez (KBFC), Aridane Santana (HFC), Jordan Murray (KBFC)

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Feb 16, 2021 03:58 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).