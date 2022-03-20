Hyderabad FC and Kerala Blasters will be aiming to win their maiden Indian Super League title as they face off against each other in the ISL 2021-22 final. The summit clash will be played at the Fatorda Stadium on March 22, 2022 (Sunday). Meanwhile, fans searching for Hyderabad FC vs Kerala Blasters, ISL 2021-22 final live streaming details can scroll down below. ISL 2021–22 Final, Match Preview: Hyderabad FC, Kerala Blasters FC Lock Horns in Final at PJN Stadium.

This is the first time Hyderabad FC have ever made it to the finals and they will be hoping to win the title. Hyderabad got the better of ATK Mohun Bagan in the semis over the two legs and will be high on confidence. Kerala Blasters have made it to the finals once before but were on the losing side and will be hoping to change the result this time around.

When is Hyderabad FC vs Kerala Blasters, ISL 2021–22, Football Match Schedule (Date, Time and Venue Details)

The Hyderabad FC vs Kerala Blasters match in ISL 2021-22 will be played at the Fatorda Stadium in Margao. The match will take place on March 20, 2022 (Sunday) and it is scheduled to begin at 07:30 pm IST (Indian Standard Time).

How to Watch Live Telecast of Hyderabad FC vs Kerala Blasters, ISL 2021–22 Football Match?

Fans in India can catch the live-action of the Hyderabad FC vs Kerala Blasters, ISL 2021–22 match on Star Sports channels as Star Network is the official broadcaster of the Indian Super League. Fans need to tune into Star Sports 2, Star Sports 3, Star Sports 2 HD, Star Sports 2 HD channels to live telecast the match in English. Star Sports 1 Hindi and Star Sports 1 Hindi HD channels will be providing live-action with Hindi commentary.

Where to Get Free Live Streaming Online of Hyderabad FC vs Kerala Blasters, ISL 2021–22 Football Match?

Fans can also watch Hyderabad FC vs Kerala Blasters match online. Since Star Sports network is the official broadcaster of ISL 2021-22, Disney+Hotstar will be live streaming the HFC vs KBFC clash online for fans. JIO and Airtel subscribers can also follow the match on JIO TV and XStream.

