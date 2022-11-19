Hyderabad FC will face Kerala Blasters in the latest round of fixtures in the Indian Super League 2022-23. The match will be played at the G.M.C Balayogi Athletic Stadium on November 19, 2022 (Saturday) as Hyderabad FC eye to elongate their stay at the top of the table. Meanwhile, fans searching for Hyderabad FC vs Kerala Blasters, ISL 2022 -23 live streaming details, scroll down below. East Bengal 2–4 Odisha FC, ISL 2022–23: Pedro Martin Stars As Juggernauts Clinch Comeback Victory

Hyderabad FC have picked up where they ended last season. Using the forms of the foreigners Bartholomew Ogbeche, Javier Siverio and Joao Victor, they have won five out of six games and barely dropped points. Defence and midfield has also delivered consistently, and they currently sit at the top of the table with a good lead. Considering they have the advantage of a home game, this match is a good opportunity for them to extend the lead. Meanwhile, after a phase of struggle, Kerala Blasters have shown signs of getting back in form in the last two games. Rahul Kp’s inclusion has been crucial for them and Ivan Kaliyuzhni also returned in form. Facing an in-form Hyderabad FC will e a tough challenge for them but a win here can give them some crucial momentum.

When Is Hyderabad FC vs Kerala Blasters, ISL 2022-23, Football Match Schedule (Know Date, Time and Venue)

The Hyderabad FC vs Kerala Blasters match in ISL 2022-23 will be played at the fixtures in the Indian Super League 2022-23. The match will be played at the G.M.C Balayogi Athletic Stadium on November 19, 2022 (Saturday). The HFC vs KBFC game has a start time of 07:30 PM IST.

Where To Watch Hyderabad FC vs Kerala Blasters, ISL 2022-23 Football Telecast On TV?

Star Sports Network have the broadcasting rights for Indian Super League in India. Fans can tune into Star Sports 2, Star Sports 3, Star Sports 2 HD, Star Sports 2 HD channels to live telecast the match in English. Star Sports 1 Hindi and Star Sports 1 Hindi HD channels will be providing live-action with Hindi commentary.

How To Watch Hyderabad FC vs Kerala Blasters, ISL 2022-23 Football Live Streaming Online?

Disney+ Hotstar, the official OTT platform of Star Sports Network, will live stream Hyderabad FC vs Kerala Blasters, ISL 2022-23 match on online platforms. Fans can tune into Disney+ Hotstar app and website to catch the action live.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Nov 19, 2022 05:13 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).