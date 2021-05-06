With one foot already in the finals, Manchester United will take on AS Roma in the second leg of UEFA Europa League 2020-21 semi-finals. The crucial encounter takes place at the Stadio Olimpico Stadium in Rome on Friday midnight (May 7). Having won the first leg 6-2, Manchester United are all but assured of qualifying for finals and they will official confirm their berth in the summit clash after this fixture. On the other hand, AS Roma need to rewrite the history books to upset the Red Devils. Meanwhile, fans can scroll down to get the live streaming, live telecast and other ROM vs MUN match details. ROM vs MUN Dream11 Prediction in UEFA Europa League 2020–21.

Speaking of the first leg, Manchester United started strong with Bruno Fernandes opening the scoring in the ninth minute. However, AS Roma bounced back as Lorenzo Pellegrini brilliantly utilized the penalty and scored an equalizer in the 15th minute. The Italian club even gained a lead when Edin Dzeko tapped home their second in the 33rd.

While AS Roma were on a roll in the first half, the Red Devils unleashed their best in the second half and made a mockery of their oppositions. Edinson Cavani and Bruno Fernandes registered braces while Paul Pogba and Mason Greenwood also got on the scoresheet. As a result, Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s men walked away with a 6-2 win and almost sealed a place in the summit clash. As the second leg game takes a countdown, let’s look at the streaming and other information.

AS Roma vs Manchester United, UEFA Europa League 2020-21 Semi-Finals Match Time and Schedule in India

AS Roma vs Manchester United semi-final match in the UEFA Europa League 2020-21 will be played at the Stadio Olimpico on May 07, 2021 (Friday). The game is scheduled to start at 12:30 am IST (Indian Standard Time).

How to Watch AS Roma vs Manchester United, UEFA Europa League 2020-21 Semi-Finals Live Telecast and Free Live Streaming Online in India

Fans in India can watch the live telecast of the AS Roma vs Manchester United UEFA Europa League semi-final first leg match can watch the match live on Sony Ten 2 SD/HD channels on television. Those fans wanting to watch the game live online in India can watch the free live streaming online on the SonyLiv app as well as on the website. Manchester United have wrapped up the tie in the first leg itself and with a terrific away record they possess, another victory is on the cards.

