ATK Mohun Bagan and Chennaiyin FC are all set to pit their wits against each other in the ISL 2020-21 match. Hosted at the Fatorda Stadium in Goa, the teams will be looking forward to getting back to winning ways. Now, in this article, we shall bring to you the live streaming details of the match, but before that let’s have a look at the preview of the game. Both teams have faced a draw in their last matches. ATK Mohun Bagan faced a draw in the last match against FC Goa and their match ended with 1-1 draw. Indian Super League 2020–21 Points Table Updated.

The team is placed on number two of the ISL 2020-21 points table. All eyes will be on Roy Krishna, David Williams, Manvir Singh and Edu Garcia who have scored in the league so far. Chennaiyin FC is placed on number six of the points table with 15 points. The team has so far won three games and lost an equal number of matches. Rahim Ali, Anirudh Thapa and Lallianzuala Chhangte have scored so far in the league and once again the fans are looking at them to deliver. Now, let’s have a look at the live streaming details of the match below:

ATK Mohun Bagan vs Chennaiyin FC, Indian Super League 2020-21 Match Time and Schedule in India

ATK Mohun Bagan vs Chennaiyin FC ISL 2020-21 match will be played on January 21, 2021 (Thursday). The match will take place at the Fatorda Stadium in Goa and it is scheduled to start at 07:30 pm IST (Indian Standard Time).

ATK Mohun Bagan vs Chennaiyin FC, Indian Super League 2020-21 Live Telecast and Free Live Streaming Online Available in India

Fans in India can live telecast the ATK Mohun Bagan vs Chennaiyin FC match on Star Sports channels. Star Sports is the official broadcaster for Indian Super League (ISL) 2020-21 in India. Fans need to switch to Star Sports 2, Star Sports Hindi, Star Sports 2 HD and Star Sports Hindi HD channels to catch the live-action of the ATKMB vs CFC match. Those fans not able to follow the clash live on television can enjoy the game live online on Disney+Hotstar, which will be live-streaming the ATKMB vs CFC clash online for fans.

