The India vs Maldives International Friendly match is the last chance for head coach Manolo Marquez to test their team before the AFC Asian Cup 2027 Qualifiers begin. India football team are in awful form, having not won a single game last year in 2024. This is the first game where the Blue Tigers will take the field to represent their nation in 2025, and also their first chance to win a game since November 16, 2023, against Kuwait. Team India are currently ranked 126th in the FIFA men's rankings, and must be under a lot of pressure to return back to winning ways. India National Football Team Release Injured Manvir Singh Ahead of India vs Maldives International Friendly Match, Star Forward to Return to Kolkata (See Post).

The Indian football team dealt with a sudden blow hours before the India vs Maldives International Friendly match to be played at the Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium in Shillong on March 19 from 7:00 PM IST(Indian Standard Time). Star Manvir Singh has suddenly been released from the squad, owing to an injury, and will be returning to Kolkata, as officially announced. The side does have other equivalent attacking options still left, with captain leader, legend Sunil Chhetri returning to the national team from the ongoing March international break, reversing the decision of retirement from international football he took on May 16, 2024.

India vs Maldives Lineups and Predicted Playing XI for International Friendly Match 2025

Team India under their new head coach Manolo Marquez does prefer playing with a four-man defence. With the India vs Maldives International Friendly match being the last game before the AFC Asian Cup 2027 Qualifiers, he would ideally prefer to stick by the formation. On the other hand, visitors Maldives national football team might aim for a traditional 4-5-1 formation, but some new names can be expected with coach Suzain calling many uncapped players in his last squad. Will Sunil Chhetri Play Tonight in India vs Maldives International Friendly Match? Here's the Possibility of India's All-Time Highest Goal-Scorer Featuring in Starting XI.

India National Football Team Predicted Starting Lineup (4-3-3): Vishal Kaith (GK); Naorem Roshan Singh, Sandesh Jhingan, Rahul Bheke, Subhasish Bose; Suresh Singh Wangjam, Lalengmawia Ralte; Mahesh Naorem Singh, Brandon Fernandes, Irfan Yadwad; Sunil Chhetri

Maldives National Football Team Predicted Starting Lineup (4-5-1): Hussain Shareef (GK); Hussain Sifaau, Samooh Ali, Mohamed Irufaan, Hassan Shifaz; Irfan, Ibrahim Mahudhee, Hussain Nihan, Ahmed Aiham, Mohamed Naim, Hassan Naiz; Ali Fasir

