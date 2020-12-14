Barcelona hosts Levante in the La Liga 2020-21 match. Barcelona are currently on tenth spot on the La Liga points table and will look to make their way up. Levante, on the other hand, are on18th place and will be hoping for a miracle win against Barcelona. Meanwhile, fans searching for how and where to watch the Barcelona vs Levante, La Liga 2020-21 fixture should scroll down for all details regarding free live streaming online and telecast. Cristiano Ronaldo vs Lionel Messi: Arthur Melo Opens Up About Similarities and Differences Between the Two Greats.

Barcelona comes into the match following their 0-3 defeat against Juventus in the UEFA Champions League group stage match. In ten La Liga matches this season, Barcelona have won four, lost as many and drawn two games.

Barcelona vs Levante, La Liga 2020-21 Match Time and Schedule in India

Barcelona vs Levante La Liga 2020-21 match will take place at the iconic Camp Nou. The match will be played on December 14, 2020 (Sunday midnight) and it is scheduled to start at 01:30 am IST (Indian Standard Time).

Barcelona vs Levante, La Liga 2020-21 Live Telecast and Free Live Streaming Online Available in India

Fans in India can follow live telecast and live streaming of Barcelona vs Levante La Liga 2020-21 match on Facebook Watch. Fans can catch the live-action of the clash on the official Facebook page of La Liga. The match will not be telecast on TV as there are no official broadcasters for La Liga 2020-21 in India.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Dec 14, 2020 12:22 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).