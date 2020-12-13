Arthur Melo, who moved from FC Barcelona to Juventus during the summer transfer window, has opened about the similarities and differences between Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo. The two footballers are often compared with each other due to their domination of modern football and players, who have played with both of them, are best served to make comparisons between these footballing greats. Gianluigi Buffon Weighs in on the Debate, Admits Messi is a More Complete Player.

During a recent interview with Diaro AS, Arthur Melo, who has played with both Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo, said ‘They’re champions above all else,’ ‘In this, Messi and Ronaldo are identical. Concentrated from start to finish, always. If they score three goals, they immediately think of the fourth. They never disconnect. It’s impressive and at the same time motivating, because they push you to do your best,’ he added. Lionel Messi and Gianluigi Buffon Exchange Jerseys After Juventus’ 3–0 Win Over Barcelona in UCL 2020–21.

Melo further said that the main difference between the two is that the Portuguese star is more accessible than the Argentine. ‘Compared to Messi, Ronaldo talks more and is more accessible. He never backs down if there is a teammate in need, and he inspires fierce determination’ said the 24-year-old midfielder.

‘He [Cristiano] trains like an animal, he doesn’t know what a break is, and he always encourages you to do your best. He also tells me what to eat. He leaves nothing to chance,’ the Juventus man added.

Arthur Melo joined Juventus in the summer from Barcelona as a part of an exchange deal that saw Bosnian midfielder Miralem Pjanic move in the opposite direction. After a difficult start to life in Italy, the Brazilian has now gained the trust of manager Andrea Pirlo and has been a regular feature in the Bianconeri starting XI.

The Brazilian midfielder recently featured in Juventus’ 3-0 win over Barcelona in the Champions League at Nou Camp, which was Arthur Melo’s first match back at the home of his former employers. The 24-year-old played nearly three-quarters of the game before being replaced by Rodrigo Bentancur after the points were virtually secured.

