FIFA World Cup 2022 is getting exciting with every passing day. The performance of the Asian teams in the competition has surprised the footballing audience all over the world. The competition is real and there is no scope for teams to be complacent. On November 26, we will see four matches in the FIFA World Cup 2022 once again. The second round of the fixtures of group stage have begun and the matches in Group C and D resumes today. The Group C encounters will resume with Saudi Arabia vs Poland clash and then the nerve wrecking Argentina vs Mexico later in night. In Group D we will have the encounters between Tunisia vs Australia and then France vs Denmark heavyweight clash. Christian Pulisic Reacts After FIFA World Cup 2022 Match Against England, Says ‘We Managed the Game Well and to Come Out With a Draw is a Decent Result’

In India, the live telecast will be available to the fans through the Sports 18 network channels. Fans can find English commentary in Sports 18 1/ 1 HD and Hindi commentary in Sports 18 Khel. The free live streaming of the games will be provided to the fans by the JioCinema app and website. Fans can also watch the matches in Bangla, Malayalam and Tamil commentary as well. Continue reading to find out how! Everyone Needs To Pull Their Weight in Spain Match, Says German Striker Kai Havertz

How to Watch FIFA World Cup 2022 Live Commentary & Coverage in Bangla, Malayalam and Tamil?

The option to watch TUN vs AUS, KSA vs POL, FRA vs DEN and ARG vs MEX FIFA World Cup 2022 matches with Bangla, Malayalam and Tamil commentary is available on the JioCinema app and website. Fans can change the commentary language from settings and enjoy it in preferred audio commentary as the FIFA World Cup 2022 free live streaming is available there, So, that's how fans can watch the FIFA World Cup 2022 in Bangla, Malayalam and Tamil.

