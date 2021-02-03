Kerala Blasters FC and Mumba City FC will be pitting their wits against each other in the ISL 2020-21 match the GMC Stadium in Goa. This article will bring to you the live streaming and online telecast details of the game, but first, we shall have a look at the previous results of the game and the position of the two teams in the ISL 2020-21 points table. Mumbai City FC is placed on number one of the points table with 30 points. The team has played 14 games and won nine matches so far. Adam le Fondre is one player that is to be looked out for during the game. Kerala Blasters FC vs Mumbai City FC, ISL 2020–21 Live Streaming on Disney+Hotstar: Watch Free Telecast of KBFC vs MCFC in Indian Super League 7 on TV and Online.

The team has lost a couple of games and three of their games ended with a draw. Kerala Blasters FC has had quite a contrasting state in the ISL 2020-21. The team has so far played 15 matches winning three and losing six. The Kerala Blasters FC has drawn six games so far in the tournament and is featured on number nine of the ISL 2020-21 points table. From KBFC we had Jordan Murray who could score a goal for the team. Now, let’s have a look at the live streaming details of the match below:

Kerala Blasters FC vs Mumbai City FC match in ISL 2020-21 will be played at the Furtado Stadium in Goa. The game will be played on February 3 (Wednesday) and it is scheduled to start at 07:30 pm IST (Indian Standard Time).

