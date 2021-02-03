Kerala Blasters and Mumbai City FC will take on each other in the ISL 2020-21 match. The two teams were hosted at the GMC Stadium in Goa. In this article, we shall bring to you the live streaming and online streaming details of the game. But before that, let’s have a look at the preview of the match first. This will be the second time in the ISL 2020-21 that the two teams are meeting each other in the ISL 2020-21. The last time the two teams met each other in the ISL 2020-21 game, Mumbai City FC walked away with a 2-0. KBFC vs MCFC Dream11 Team Prediction in ISL 2020–21: Tips To Pick Goalkeeper, Defenders, Midfielders and Forwards for Kerala Blasters FC vs Mumbai City FC in Indian Super League 7 Football Match.

It was Adam le Fondre who converted a penalty into a goal at the third minute of the match. Soon at the 11th minute of the match, it was Hugo Boumous who scored the second goal of the game. Things haven’t changed drastically for the two teams. Mumbai City FC is placed on number one of the ISL 2020-21 points table with 30 points in their kitty. Needless to say that they have been on a great run. Now, Kerala Blasters FC is placed on number nine of the ISL 2020-21 points table with 15 points. They would want to iron out their differences soon. Now, let’s have a look at the live streaming details of the game below:

When is Kerala Blasters FC vs Mumbai City FC, Indian Super League 2020-21 Football Match Schedule (Date, Time and Venue Details)

Kerala Blasters FC vs Mumbai City FC match in ISL 2020-21 will be played at the GMC Stadium in Goa. The game will be played on February 3 (Wednesday) and it is scheduled to start at 07:30 pm IST (Indian Standard Time).

How to Watch Live Telecast of Kerala Blasters FC vs Mumbai City FC, Indian Super League 2020-21 Football Match?

Fans can watch the live telecast of the Kerala Blasters FC vs Mumbai City FC match in ISL 2020-21 on Star Sports channels. Star Sports is the official broadcaster of Indian Super League season 7 in India and will be live streaming the matches. Fans can tune into Star Sports 2, Star Sports 3, Star Sports Hindi and its HD substitutes to catch the live-action.

Where to Get Free Live Streaming Online of Kerala Blasters FC vs Mumbai City FC, Indian Super League 2020-21 Football Match?

Those unable to follow the Kerala Blasters FC vs Mumbai City FC match on television can also follow the game online. Disney+Hotstar, the OTT of Star Network, will be live streaming the KBFC v MCFC clash online for its fans in India. JIO subscribers can also follow the match live on JIO TV.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Feb 03, 2021 03:38 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).