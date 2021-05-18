Fans return to Old Trafford after a lengthy interval with Manchester United taking on Fulham in their penultimate game of the league. The Red Devils have lost their last two matches in domestic football and will be eager to return to winning ways. 70 points from 36 games sees them look settled at the second spot but Leicester City are not far off and the hosts will need a positive result tonight to maintain status quo at the end. Opponents Fulham are relegated and come into the game on the back of four defeats in five games. Their record against Manchester United is lacklustre of sorts and they will need to improve considerably to come away with a decent performance. Brighton vs Manchester City, Premier League 2020–21 Free Live Streaming Online & Match Time in India: How to Watch EPL Match Live Telecast on TV & Football Score Updates in IST?

Harry Maguire will not play against Fulham as he continues to build his fitness ahead of the Europa League final next week. Anthony Martial and Daniel James have returned to training after a injury lay-off but neither are expected to play any part. Edinson Cavani is set to lead the hosts’ attack with Marcus Rashford and Mason Greenwood providing the width. Scott McTominay is likely to partner Paul Pogba in midfield with Fred dropping to the bench.

Terence Kongolo, Antonee Robinson and Tom Cairney are out injured for Fulham and will not travel with the squad. Aleksandr Mitrovic and Fabio Carvalho make up the forward line for the visitors with Josh Maja coming off the bench. Harrison Reed has the tough job of handling the impressive Bruno Fernandes in midfield with Lemina making his presence felt in both the halves.

When is Manchester United vs Fulham, EPL 2020-21 Football Match? Know Match Time, Venue Schedule

Manchester United vs Fulham match in EPL 2020-21 will be played on May 18, 2021 (Tuesday). The clash will be held at Old Trafford and the game is scheduled to begin at 10:30 pm IST (Indian Standard Time).

Where to Watch Live Telecast of Manchester United vs Fulham, EPL 2020-21 Football Match?

Fans in India can watch the live-action of the Manchester United vs Fulham match on Star Sports channels. Star Sports Network is the official broadcaster for Premier League 2020-21 in India. So fans can tune into Star Sports Select 1 and Star Sports Select 1 HD channels to live telecast the EPL clash.

How to Get Free Live Streaming of Manchester United vs Fulham, EPL 2020-21 Football Match?

Fans can also catch the live action of the Manchester United vs Fulham match online. Since Star Sports is the official broadcaster of the Premier League in India, Disney+Hotstar will be live streaming the match online for fans in India. JIO and Airtel subscribers can also follow the game live on JIO TV and Airtel XStream. Fulham will struggle to cope up with Manchester United wave after wave of attacks and could succumb to a heavy defeat.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on May 18, 2021 10:31 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).